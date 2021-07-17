Miles McBride showing NBA teams he is the ‘ultimate competitor’

Miles McBride emerged last season as one of the top two-way players in the country, but it is his competitive spirit that he wants to showcase most during his workouts ahead of the NBA draft.

McBride was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after averaging 15.9 points and 4.8 assists on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range in 31 games. He scored in double figures 16 times last season, which ranked second on the team.

He believes he is one of the most competitive players in the draft, something that teams certainly like to see from a player. He understands that he must lock in on both ends of the floor, now more than ever as he transitions to the NBA.

“The main thing I’d say that I’m trying to show is I’m the ultimate competitor,” McBride said on Saturday after working out with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I feel like I’m definitely one of the best competitors in the draft, if not the best. Shots are going to fall, shots are going to miss so I think the biggest thing is just to show I’m a competitor.”

McBride made a name for himself for being a stout defender and he might be the best one at his position this year. His offensive game came around last season and it is those skill sets that have him projected by some to be a late first-round pick.

Wherever McBride lands in the draft, the team that selects him will be getting a competitive player dedicated to working every day to improve and develop. His ability on the court isn’t too bad, either.

The NBA draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29.

