Miles McBride shines in Knicks' 91-82 Summer League win over Lakers: 'He’s going to keep getting better'

Miles McBride defense Lakers summer league

Miles McBride’s energy, three-point shooting, and defensive intensity were on full display for the Knicks in Wednesday night’s 91-82 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League action.

Taken by the Knicks with the 36th overall pick in this year’s draft, the West Virginia product was all over the defensive end of the floor. Perhaps no sequence sums up his play style better than his full-court defense at the end of the first half that ultimately result in a shot clock violation.

"My defensive energy, that’s the way I feel like I get my offense going is by starting with defense," McBride said after the game.

"I feel like this is a league about creating opportunities, and I feel like one of my strengths is defense, so I feel like that’s the best way I’m going to create more opportunities for myself."

While his defense shined early, McBride had a big night offensively as well. He hit a couple of big threes in the third quarter, showing off his range. Later, in the game’s final minutes, McBride hit another three to help New York secure the win.

By the time it was all said and done, McBride finished with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting (6-of-6 from downtown) to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

"It’s just about taking shots in the flow of the game," McBride said. "I think in the first game I kind of rushed a lot of shots and I just went back and watched film with the coaches and tried to understand the game more and just find where the best shots are going to come from, and that’s what I feel like I did today."

“Obviously, he’s a really good player,” added Knicks Summer League coach Dice Yoshimoto. “Like I’ve said before, he’s put in a lot of time in the gym and it showed today. You could tell that he shot very well in college, and that he’s going to continue to put his time in. He’s going to keep getting better. That’s who he is."