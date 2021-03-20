Miles Killebrew agrees to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Another Lions reserve and key special teams player is heading to a new team. Miles Killebrew has agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract. The news report was first made by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Killebrew was a fifth-round pick by the Lions out of Southern Utah in 2016, part of then-GM Bob Quinn’s first draft class. An oversized safety, the Lions tried him at both LB and S but he never really found a home on defense. He managed just one defensive snap in 2020 and played less than 100 in his final three.

Where he stood out was on special teams. Killebrew proved a capable blocker on returns and was consistently one of the best Lions on coverage units.