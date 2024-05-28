How Miles Kelly’s pledge affects Auburn in On3’s way-too-early top-25 rankings

Auburn basketball filled another need over the weekend by adding former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly to its roster from the transfer portal.

Kelly is Auburn’s third transfer portal addition of the offseason, joining former Furman guard JP Pegues and former SMU forward Ja'Heim Hudson. Kelly has averaged double-figures in points over the last two seasons at Georgia Tech and reached a career-high 5.5 rebounds last season.

Adding Kelly was important for Auburn, as the Tigers earned assistance on the wing. The commitment also impressed On3’s James Fletcher, who has placed Auburn at No. 8 in his “way-too-early top-25” ranking following Kelly’s pledge.

Auburn got a transfer portal commitment from Miles Kelly this week to sure up the wing scoring and provide help to the backcourt which includes veteran transfer JP Pegues.

Auburn will boast one of the most experienced rosters during the 2024-25 season, as 10 seniors will make up the roster including returning starters Johni Broome and Chris Moore.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire