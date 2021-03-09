Miles out at Kansas over behavior with women while at LSU

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
FILE - Kansas head coach Les Miles is shown before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. LSU's former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The report was released Friday, March 5, 2021, by the Husch Blackwell law firm. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.

Kansas announced Miles' departure Monday night, describing it as a mutual agreement to part ways. Miles has three years left on his original five-year contract with the school that pays him $2.775 million annually through December 2023 and includes several bonuses, among them a $675,000 retention bonus paid last November.

''I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,'' Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. ''We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we're going to do.''

The 67-year-old Miles was 3-18 in two seasons with the Jayhawks. Offensive coordinator Mike DeBord was named acting head coach.

''This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family,'' Miles said in a statement. ''I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived.''

Last week, LSU released a 148-page review by a law firm about the university's handling of sexual misconduct complaints campus-wide. One part described how Miles ''tried to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football program by, for instance, allegedly demanding that he wanted blondes with big breasts, and `pretty girls.'''

The report also revealed then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles in 2013 to university officials.

Kansas placed Miles on leave later that day and said it would conduct a review of allegations against the coach that it had previously been unaware of.

Kansas said terms of the agreement with Miles on his departure will be released in the coming days.

Miles spent 11-plus seasons with LSU, leading the school to a national title in 2007. He was fired four games into the 2016 season.

Miles was investigated at LSU after two female student workers in the football program accused the coach of inappropriate behavior in 2012.

While that 2013 investigation by the Taylor Porter law firm found Miles showed poor judgment, it did not find violations of law or that he had a sexual relationship with any students. Taylor Porter also concluded it could not confirm one student's allegation that Miles kissed her while they were in the coach's car with no one else present.

In an email dated June 2013 and sent to the president of LSU, Alleva wrote Miles was guilty of ''insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic (department) and football program at great risk.''

The Taylor Porter review had been kept confidential for about eight years until a redacted version of it was released this week after a lawsuit filed by USA Today.

For Kansas, Miles' departure is just the latest setback for what has been college football's worst Power Five program for a decade. The Jayhawks have not won more than three games in a single season since 2009.

Miles had been out of coaching for two years when Long hired him after the 2018 season, hoping a notable name and experienced coach could help break the apathy that has enveloped the Kansas program for a decade.

Long and Miles were friends dating to their time at Michigan in the late 1980s.

While recruiting has improved under Miles, little else has changed. The Jayhawks were winless last season for the third time in program history, losing by an average of more than 30 points per game.

Kansas has not had a winning season since 2008, the year before Mark Mangino was fired amid allegations of verbal and physical abuse. He was followed by Turner Gill, who won five games over two seasons, and Charlie Weis, who was 6-22 before getting fired four games into the 2014 season.

David Beaty was 6-42 in four seasons in charge of the Jayhawks and sued Kansas for withholding his buyout because of NCAA infractions. Beaty reached a $2.55 million settlement with the school last summer.

Now, with spring football practice around the corner, Kansas is starting over again, still stuck in a deep hole.

---

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed to this report.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Les Miles out as Kansas football coach

    Les Miles' run with Kansas football is over as of Monday, the school announced following a report of inappropriate behavior by the coach while he was at LSU

  • Fox hires ex-Sooner Stoops to replace Meyer on 'Big Noon'

    Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on Fox’s college football pregame show, the network announced Monday. Meyer, the former Ohio State coach, spent two seasons with “Big Noon Kickoff” before leaving to become an NFL head coach for the first time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stoops, 60, stepped down at Oklahoma in June 2017 after 18 years leading the Sooners.

  • New York attorney general names leaders of Cuomo investigation

    Cuomo has been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by multiple women, several of whom are former aides to the governor.

  • Former Phillies, Cards pitcher Rheal Cormier dies of cancer

    Former 16-year major league relief pitcher Rheal Cormier died of cancer on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced. Cormier pitched for five different teams but spent the most time -- six seasons -- with the Phillies. Cormier was drafted by the Cardinals in 1988 and spent his first four major league seasons in St. Louis.

  • Nets complete Griffin signing

    The Brooklyn Nets completed the signing of free agent Blake Griffin on Monday following the former number one NBA draft pick's exit from the Detroit Pistons.

  • 2 current Jags listed among top-50 draft prospects since 2015

    In a rundown of the top 50 draft prospects of the last seven years, four total Jaguars picks (and one potential one) appear on the list.

  • Exciting 2nd half awaits NBA, but virus may still have a say

    While LeBron James was largely resting through the All-Star Game, the Brooklyn Nets were adding another piece for a run at his title. With James still near the top of his game and the Nets on top of the league in scoring, it's easy to envision a coast-to-coast NBA Finals when a champion is crowned in July. As proven again when Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had to sit out the All-Star Game, the coronavirus might still have a say on this season, making uncertainty a sizable obstacle in the title chase.

  • Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to replace Urban Meyer on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff'

    Stoops, 60, was the head coach at Oklahoma from 1999 until he announced his retirement in June 2017.

  • USC backup quarterback Matt Fink decides against playing a sixth season

    Matt Fink could have returned to USC for a sixth season of eligibility this fall. Instead, the backup quarterback has decided to move on.

  • The best possible draft scenarios for the Miami Dolphins and what they must hope for

    The latest mock from ESPN’s Todd McShay offers what I believe is the template for the best possible outcome for the Dolphins in next month’s NFL Draft, excluding any scenarios that involve the Texans sending Deshaun Watson to Miami.

  • Joe Manchin's opposition to party-line infrastructure bill may derail early Democratic efforts to capitalize on Biden stimulus

    Sen. Joe Manchin criticized reconciliation as a path to more stimulus spending on climate and infrastructure, and he opposes ending the filibuster.

  • Under Center Podcast: Russell Wilson, Mitch Trubisky, and other QB possibilities for the Bears

    The Bears need to fix the offensive line, find a way to sign Allen Robinson, and most importantly, find a quarterback. Will they be able to fix their problems this offseason?

  • Five IPOs In The Week Ahead

    This week's schedule consists of five IPOs and one direct listing. E-commerce South Korea's answer to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the giant Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) plans to raise $3.4 billion at a $51.0 billion market cap. A leading player in its market, the company nearly doubled revenue in 2020 and has expanded its margins. But, much like Amazon for many years, it remains unprofitable. The company's significant investments in fulfillment will continue to weigh on cash flow in the near term. Its public debut has been overshadowed by series of injuries and deaths of its workers as eight employees have reportedly died over the past year due to overwork. Although South Korea has strong labor laws for full-time workers, including a maximum 52-hour work week, compulsory one-hour breaks during an eight-hour shift, and mandatory medical insurance for work-related injuries, these laws do not apply to temporary workers without contracts, and unions say there are many loopholes that companies such as Coupang are exploiting. Moreover, Financial Times reported its warehouse workers claim that the workload is much heavier compared to the company's rivals. Online gaming Online gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) will be 2021's first direct listing. With an estimated market value at listing exceeding $29 billion, the company is still unprofitable with strong free cash flow. Its growth has been accelerated by the pandemic, although all of its revenues depend only on 1% of players. The platform for user-generated games is a universe of interconnected worlds created by CEO Dave Baszucki and the late Erik Cassel who played around with physics in a virtual world. They ended up coded a platform where kids and adults could interact in 3D simulated virtual environments that resembles virtual Legos. Some of its games have been played billions of times. Pool equipment Pool equipment supplier Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) plans to raise $725 million at its New York public debut at a $4.4 billion market cap. The company is a global industry leader with a broad portfolio that holds an estimated 30% share of the North American residential pool market with its largest customer accounting for 30% of its 2020 sales, and its top five customers making 43% of its sales. Craft Fabric and crafts retailer JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) plans to raise $175 million but Barrons estimates it could raise as much as $186 million. The company operates a nationwide network of 855 sewing, fabrics, and arts and crafts retail stores, leveraged by an online digital platform as it sells fabric, sewing supplies, and paints and brushes, many of which became more needed than ever for mask-making. It is the nation's leader in sewing as it controls approximately one-third of the market. The company is expected to make its NASDAQ debut on March 11th. From after-school tutoring to an education group The largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China by student enrollment as of December 31, 2019, First High-School Education Group (NYSE: FHS) plans to raise $75 million at a $289 million market cap. Although it was originally established to provide after-school tutoring services, the company now owns 19 schools in its developing network. Meat steak technology Israeli tech company that develops cultured meat tech products, MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ: MITC) plans to raise $25 million at a $175 million market cap. This is a technology company focused on developing and out-licensing its proprietary 3D printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food companies that manufacture proteins without animal slaughter. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the company successfully printed meat tissue from stem cells as it delivered a thin, slaughter-free steak, but it has not generated any revenues and this will continue to be the case in the near future. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Five IPO Week Ahead appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEarnings Preview For The Week Of March 8Retailers Are Hoping For A Better 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AP source: Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Nets

    Blake Griffin is joining the collection of stars in Brooklyn. The six-time All-Star agreed to sign with the Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday. Griffin became a free agent Friday when he completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons.

  • Twitter reacts to Titans trading Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

    Twitter had a strong reaction to the Titans trading Isaiah Wilson to the Dolphins.

  • Dallas Cowboys reach record-setting, long-term contract with Dak Prescott ... finally

    After years of negotiations, Prescott inks a four-year, $160 million deal, which includes a record $126 million in guaranteed money.

  • Oral Roberts opens eyes winning 2 of 3 at national power LSU

    Oral Roberts' series win at nationally ranked LSU over the weekend might be the tonic the Golden Eagles need after an uncharacteristic poor start. The Eagles of the Summit League lost six of their first eight games, all at home, before they won two of three against a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time since 2017. “We're an older group and we have a lot of Division I transfers, so this is a pretty experienced bunch,” ninth-year coach Ryan Folmar said Monday.

  • What Russell Wilson can learn from James Harden in a trade to Bears

    Former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall could see a scenario where Russell Wilson uses a James Harden move to get to Chicago, and keep Khalil Mack on the team.

  • Wolverine TV: Michigan's Juwan Howard Previews Big Ten Tournament, More

    Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media Monday morning to preview the Big Ten Tournament. He also discussed senior guard Eli Brooks and his injury, though he didn't have a significant update from the trainers at that point.

  • Washington franchise tags All-Pro guard Scherff for 2nd time

    After Washington's playoff loss to Tampa Bay, Morgan Moses greeted Brandon Scherff with a simple message. Moses' prediction is a big step closer to coming true now that Washington has placed the franchise tag on Scherff for a second year in a row. Scherff is coming off the first All-Pro season of his NFL career.