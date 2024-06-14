Miles Johns expects a war with Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC on ESPN 58

LAS VEGAS – Miles Johns met the media Thursday ahead of his fight at UFC on ESPN 58.

Johns (14-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) takes on Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in a bantamweight fight on the ESPN main card at the UFC Apex. At the event’s media day, Johns took questions from media members before his fight.

And though he’s confident in what he can do against the Brazilian, Johns said there’s a reason he’s expecting a tough test against Silva de Andrade.

“Douglas is a very skilled opponent. He has a lot of heart. He has the warrior spirit. And the only people that have beat Douglas are top-tier guys,” Johns said. “And they’ve all said, ‘Man, that was a challenge.’ He’s going to go out there and he’s going to go out on his shield, no matter what.

“I do believe that if he’s throwing some naked kicks and he’s trying to throw his power, that I could time that – I could put his lights out. He gets hurt in a lot of his fights. But at the same time, I’m expecting to go through some adversity. I’m expecting him not to make this easy for me.”

