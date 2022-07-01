Miles Bridges' wife, Mychelle Johnson, shares disturbing images of alleged assault

Warning: The following article contains graphic allegations of domestic violence.

Mychelle Johnson, the wife of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, broke her silence and released frightening images and videos of herself this week two days after Bridges was arrested and allegedly charged with domestic violence.

Johnson wrote she suffered a fractured nose, a fractured wrist, a torn eardrum, torn muscles in her neck, a "severe concussion" and was choked until she "went to sleep." The post also included photos of Johnson's face, hands, neck, back, arms, legs as well as a medical report that said Johnson was an “adult victim of physical abuse by a male partner." Johnson also posted a video where Johnson's son asks "did Daddy choke Mommy?" on a video call with an unnamed woman.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore," Johnson wrote in the post. "I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until I went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations."

Bridges, 24, was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday night, according to multiple reports and confirmed by the L.A. Sheriff Department's website, and released on a $130,000 bond. The exact charges Bridges faces have not been confirmed yet, but TMZ reported Wednesday that Bridges was arrested for domestic violence. He is due in court on July 20, per the LASD website.

The Hornets released a statement Thursday in response to Bridges' arrest.

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Bridges recently finished his fourth season with the Hornets and was set to become a free agent. The Hornets extended a qualifying offer to Bridges before the arrest. He averaged 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this past season.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 with free, anonymous help by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), texting “START” to 88788 or online at thehotline.org.