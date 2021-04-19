Miles Bridges threw down a monster dunk — and almost had two (VIDEO)

Miles Bridges has been racking up the massive dunks lately.

He picked up another one just before halftime against Portland, and while he didn’t catch a body on this one it is still impressive.

MILES BRIDGES ELEVATED 😱 pic.twitter.com/vBA1798li3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 19, 2021

While that is impressive by Bridges, this video also helps explain why Portland has the 29th ranked defense in the league. Carmelo Anthony is on Bridges, feels the pick and moves over in anticipation opening up a straight line drive path for Bridges to the rim, and nobody else moves to help. Bridges has faced more defense in pregame lay-up lines.

Bridges almost had another huge put-back dunk, but it came after the buzzer in the third.

