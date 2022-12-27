Miles Bridges In Talks For New Deal And Some Fans Aren't Happy

Martie Bowser
·4 min read

The Charlotte Hornets recently announced negotiations are underway to extend the contract of restricted free agent Miles Bridges, despite his domestic violence case earlier this year. According to ESPN, the team and Bridges are “gathering traction in talks on a new deal” that could happen soon.

The 24-year-old power forward made headlines this summer for assaulting his wife, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their children, as Blavity reported. The couple has been together since 2016, and they have two children: a son, Ace Miles, 3, and a daughter, Aylä Marie, 2.

Johnson went public about the abuse by posting images of her bruised face and body on Instagram. She captioned the since-deleted photos, “I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else. I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want.”

Bridges was released on a $130,000 bond and pleaded no contest to one felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child’s parent, receiving three years of probation.

The NBA player has spent four years with the Hornets. One day before his June arrest, he was set to begin his free agency period with a “projected maximum contract worth around $173 million.”

The Hornets released a statement following Bridges arrest:

After ESPN’s report hit, there was a massive Twitter uproar about the lack of accountability and explanation from the Hornets.

Some may have assumed the charges would be enough to end Bridges’ career. However, with the announcement of contract negotiations, fans were split on the stance the NBA took regarding domestic violence. Many also questioned the timing of the information on a Friday afternoon before a holiday weekend.

Many thought this was bad for the franchise, and the “optimism” about his return was in poor taste.

Several fans mentioned the controversial contract extension was purely business for the Hornets.

Many tweets also mentioned how the focus should be on Bridges’ actions off the court if he were to return:

 

