Miles Bridges In Talks For New Deal And Some Fans Aren't Happy

The Charlotte Hornets recently announced negotiations are underway to extend the contract of restricted free agent Miles Bridges, despite his domestic violence case earlier this year. According to ESPN, the team and Bridges are “gathering traction in talks on a new deal” that could happen soon.

The 24-year-old power forward made headlines this summer for assaulting his wife, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their children, as Blavity reported. The couple has been together since 2016, and they have two children: a son, Ace Miles, 3, and a daughter, Aylä Marie, 2.

Johnson went public about the abuse by posting images of her bruised face and body on Instagram. She captioned the since-deleted photos, “I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else. I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want.”

Bridges was released on a $130,000 bond and pleaded no contest to one felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child’s parent, receiving three years of probation.

The NBA player has spent four years with the Hornets. One day before his June arrest, he was set to begin his free agency period with a “projected maximum contract worth around $173 million.”

The Hornets released a statement following Bridges arrest:

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement regarding Miles Bridges. pic.twitter.com/D0qBzVKQQ3 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) June 30, 2022

After ESPN’s report hit, there was a massive Twitter uproar about the lack of accountability and explanation from the Hornets.

Some may have assumed the charges would be enough to end Bridges’ career. However, with the announcement of contract negotiations, fans were split on the stance the NBA took regarding domestic violence. Many also questioned the timing of the information on a Friday afternoon before a holiday weekend.

Many thought this was bad for the franchise, and the “optimism” about his return was in poor taste.

He shouldn’t play another NBA game. — Jarrett Huff (@HuffsHoops) December 23, 2022

“Optimism” regarding a man who pled no contest to strangling his wife as well as giving her a broken nose, bruised ribs and concussion… Cool. — Brittany Cohen (@MrsCohenGHE) December 23, 2022

Imagine being so bad you’re willing to renegotiate with someone who assaulted his partner and will leave his kids traumatized for a long time — bbb_straighttalksports (@stsports_bbb) December 23, 2022

Miles Bridges beat the shit out of his partner in front of his kids. This is digusting they dumped this on a Friday late before xmas to lessen the blow. https://t.co/cru8VZyaRg — Jeff Cerulli (@JeffCerulli) December 24, 2022

Several fans mentioned the controversial contract extension was purely business for the Hornets.

I think everyone knew the Hornets would eventually bring Miles Bridges back. I’m not saying it’s the right thing to do considering the off the court issue. He’s Lamelo’s closest teammate and they sign Bridges to a cheaper deal. Business is just Business for most franchises — Inside The Scoreboard (@InsideTheScore1) December 23, 2022

Sign him. Have him serve his suspension which should be the rest of the season. Win lottery. Trade his ass outta here. — Paul Kobylarz (@PJKobylarz) December 23, 2022

Hornets dealing with Miles Bridges is morally wrong but strategically smart. Re-signing him for cheaper, knowing he’s gonna have a lengthy suspension, will help them with continuing to tank for Wembanyama & if they ever wanna clean their conscience, they can always trade MB later pic.twitter.com/J5dmRPAHKJ — Maximuss J 📈 (@trustMaximuss) December 23, 2022

Many tweets also mentioned how the focus should be on Bridges’ actions off the court if he were to return:

I unfortunately witnessed domestic violence growing up. I understand the pain it causes and the healing needed, especially when children are involved. Number one I pray the mother of Miles Bridges children is healing. She noted the Hornets organization has been supportive https://t.co/6RL9IFJb1T — Maliika Walker (@maliikawalker) December 24, 2022

he pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge. the team should be very cautious about giving him a big contract & should make sure personal conduct clauses are included that allow them to void the deal if he is convicted of or pleads no contest to any future violent crimes — MeSoTired61 (@MTired61) December 24, 2022