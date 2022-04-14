Miles Bridges takes accountability for actions after throwing mouth-guard at fan, calls it ‘unacceptable’

Former Michigan State star Miles Bridges has been a force this season with the Charlotte Hornets as he looks to be a leading contender for Most Improved Player. On Wednesday, however, it was a low point for Bridges and his Hornets as they fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA playoffs play-in tournament in a blowout.

During the game, Bridges was ejected after a frustrated altercation with a referee. On his way out, he angrily throw his mouth-guard into the crowd who was booing him as he left, and inadvertently struck a young girl in the head.

After the moment went viral, Bridges immediately took to social media, taking responsibility and holding himself accountable for his actions and asked for his followers to put him in touch with the young Hawks fan.

The post by Bridges, which you can see below, is nearing 100,000 likes. What Bridges did in the moment was, as he said, ‘unacceptable’, and born of frustration, but it’s always nice to see people, especially big stars like Bridges, take responsibility for their actions and make it right, which is what Miles did here.

Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable. https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 14, 2022

