Miles Bridges sends the shot away

Miles Bridges missed Monday's game in Toronto after he was reportedly denied entry into Canada on Sunday night.
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
The Chiefs are a flawed team that needs its quarterback to be Superman more than ever. And still, if you want to assume the Chiefs have no shot at a deep playoff run, do so at your own risk.
The WNBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from Brittney Griner's return to the court to the Aces' back-to-back titles to league expansion. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
Need help with your Week 17 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.
Women's college basketball had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from LSU's rise to Caitlin Clark's dominance to UConn's fall. Here are the top moments of 2023.