Miles Bridges scores and draws the foul

The overtime game had a peak audience of over 32 million.
Bowers should be a top-15 pick.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's fantasy football action, headlining the players who dominated in Week 17 (and those who didn't).
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
The Lions seemed to have taken a late lead over Dallas.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.