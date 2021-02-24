Miles Bridges recounts hilarious story from first preseason practice with LaMelo Ball

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Rude
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

From nearly the moment they appeared in a preseason game together, Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball had a chemistry that has resulted in as many exciting highlights as it has in success. Initially starting on the bench together, Ball and Bridges provided a 1-2 punch that proved potent for the Hornets.

That chemistry, though, wasn’t automatic. While publicly it looked like the two never missed a beat, it wasn’t quite as immediate as it may look. On the Buzz Beat podcast on Wednesday, Bridges revealed a story of his first practice during the preseason alongside Ball.

“He’s always one step ahead of the defense and…he’s a really smart player. It was crazy in our first practice, I missed like three passes from him and he was like ‘Bro, always look at me. I’m always looking at you.’ So, ever since then, I always look. We have a great chemistry going.”

The two ironed things out on the court and haven’t missed a beat since. This season, Ball has 35 assists to Bridges, the most of any Hornet teammate which shouldn’t come as a surprise given how much the two have played together. Through Monday’s game against the Jazz, Ball and Bridges have been on the court together 596 minutes, second-most of any two-man pairing on the Hornets this season.

Fortunately for Ball, Bridges, the Hornets and the fans, the two haven’t had many issues since that first practice and have dazzled since.

Recommended Stories