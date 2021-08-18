Miles Bridges reacts to NBA 2k ‘Top Dunkers’ ratings snub

It’s fair to say Miles Bridges has proven himself to be one of the best dunkers in the NBA — but NBA 2K doesn’t believe that’s the case.

NBA 2K tweeted out the “top dunkers” ratings for the 2K22 video game on Wednesday and Bridges was left off their list. The popular video game listed Zion Williamson, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ja Morant as the top five dunkers in the game.

This tweet caused a reaction from Bridges — who I’d personally consider to be one of the best dunkers in the NBA. Here’s the tweet from Bridges:

After this past season, I’m not sure what more Bridges could possibly do to gain some more recognition from NBA 2K. But maybe this will motivate him to put out even more highlight-reel plays this upcoming season.

