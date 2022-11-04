Miles Bridges pleads ‘no contest’ to domestic violence charges, ESPN reports

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges will spend three years on probation after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence charges, ESPN reported Thursday.

Bridges was in court Thursday morning to accept the conviction and sentence after initially pleading not guilty to three charges earlier this year.

Back in the summer, a woman identified as Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted photos of the alleged abuse inflicted by Bridges. Bruises can be seen on her body along with scratches and other injuries. The photos could be disturbing to some people. Her caption reads in part, “I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything.”

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is a restricted free agent. His arrest came on the eve of NBA free agency this summer.

According to ESPN, Bridges will have to attend 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and parenting classes, along with serving 100 hours of community service. He’ll also have to do weekly narcotics testing, though marijuana is allowed if he has a valid doctor’s prescription.

While Bridges is technically not signed to a team, if he gets picked up for another season, the NBA has the right to suspend, fine, dismiss, or disqualify him due to his conviction, according to ESPN.

The Hornets sent a statement to Channel 9: “We are aware of today’s developments regarding Miles Bridges’ legal situation. We will continue to gather information before determining any potential next steps. Until then, we will have no additional comments.”

