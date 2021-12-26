Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington enter health and safety protocol

The Charlotte Hornets have taken another hit to their team due to the league’s health and safety protocol.

On Sunday, forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington were placed in the league’s protocol and could miss several games, per Hornets PR.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at HOU 12/27

Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is OUT

Cody Martin (H&S Protocols) is OUT

PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is OUT#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 26, 2021

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and company recently returned from protocols and the Hornets were at near full health before today’s findings.

Bridges and Washington join teammate Cody Martin in the protocols, who entered earlier this week.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on all things Charlotte Hornets.