Miles Bridges: ‘I’m not worried about money’

“I’m not worried about the money,” Bridges told The Undefeated after getting 32 points, nine rebounds and making five 3-pointers in a 114-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 3. “I’m really just worried about playing the right way and winning. I will let my agent worry about all that stuff and just worry about the game.”

Source: Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges said the Clippers sped them up in the fourth quarter and they stopped getting good shots. pic.twitter.com/im2W5N69f1 – 12:24 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Clippers 120, #Hornets 106

That’s now four straight losses and five of their last six. They drop below .500 for the first time this season.

LaMelo Ball 21 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assists

Miles Bridges 21 pts, 6 assists, 4 rebs

Up next: at Lakers tomorrow – 11:36 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges’ dunk gets a rise out of the Staples Center crowd. – 10:59 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

After review, Ivica Zubac is issued a Flagrant 1 on his foul on Miles Bridges. – 10:35 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

what this year’s dunk contest (realistically) should be:

Jalen Green

Ja Morant

Miles Bridges

Lonnie Walker IV

Alternates: Gary Payton II, Darius Bazley – 10:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George said he basically wants Monster Zu from now on, and Zu just put one on Miles Bridges head.

(I can’t wait to see how Miles tries to get him back!) – 9:57 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ivica Zubac just got Miles Bridges, master of the poster dunk, on a poster. – 9:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Yeah, it might be a shoot out tonight, and Tyronn Lue calls timeout early after Clippers give up back-to-back offensive rebounds that leads to Miles Bridges’ 2nd 3

Hornets already have 20 points in five minutes. You can do the math for what that’s on pace for. – 9:18 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Tonight at Staples:

LAC

Paul George

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Eric Bledsoe

Reggie Jackson

CHA

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee

Terry Rozier

LaMelo Ball – 8:35 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Iso, iso, iso.

Miles Bridges is scoring more than ever out of isolations. His explosive first step + decisive movement + pure strength = buckets. @Kevin O’Connor on the evolution of Bridges’s offensive game: https://t.co/Ib3WS0S0TR pic.twitter.com/uzVGHjQsBg – 6:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

“He couldn’t jump until he got to Michigan State. So I coached the s— out of him.”

A fun conversation with Tom Izzo about Miles Bridges and the growth of the #Hornets rising star.

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:53 PM

The Charlotte Hornets offered Miles Bridges a four-year, $60 million contract extension, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on his podcast The Hoop Collective (via RealGM). “When he was in negotiations for his extensions a couple of weeks ago, I’m told the Hornets’ baseline offer was four years, $60 million,” Windhorst said. “Which is $15 million per year. If you look at what Mikal Bridges, which we’ve compared him to during his career, got … which some people in the league feel is an overpay.” -via Bleacher Report / October 30, 2021

Marc Stein: League source confirms that Charlotte’s extension offer to Miles Bridges topped out at four years, $60 million before the Oct. 18 deadline, as @WindhorstESPN reported. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 30, 2021

Chris Haynes: Charlotte Hornets and swingman Miles Bridges will not reach agreement on a rookie-scale extension before the deadline and he’ll become a restricted free-agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / October 18, 2021