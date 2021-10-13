Miles Bridges, Hornets talking extension

Michael Scotto: Miles Bridges and the Hornets have had discussions about a possible contract extension, HoopsHype has learned. Some around the league believe a possible floor for Bridges would be around the $20 million range annually.

Miles Bridges has put together a really strong preseason. He talked about what being a starter means. Last night, his six assists jumped off the stat sheet. This first one feels like a pass Bridges wouldn’t have made in prior years. He would have tried to hammer one himself. pic.twitter.com/jfmA1KWd3Q – 10:37 AM

Hornets starters tonight vs. Heat:

LaMelo Ball

Cody Martin

Jalen McDaniels

Miles Bridges

PJ Washington – 6:37 PM

In fact, to follow up on my earlier tweet here’s a poll.

Do you think Miles Bridges will sign and extension before the October 18th deadline or become a Restricted FA in 2022? – 8:15 AM

We have exactly 1 week (October 18th) until the deadline for rookie extensions. Will Miles Bridges be extended, or will he become a restricted free agent in 2022?

There’s been very little reporting on this, but that doesn’t mean anything, I think it could easily go either way pic.twitter.com/nTHPKPsqmT – 8:05 AM

Who spits the best bars on the #Hornets?

“Probably Gordon Hayward,” Miles Bridges said.

Huh?

That, Bridges’ love for the mic, Terry Rozier keeping his word, and the uniqueness of Monday’s South Florida family reunion are in the latest Hornets Insider 👇🏽

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… pic.twitter.com/j50xVlV33V – 10:44 AM

