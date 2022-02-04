Miles Bridges on future with Hornets: If I could, I’d pull a Dirk or a Kobe

How much do you still want to be a part as we like to talk about long term and be here forever? Miles Bridges: If I could, I’d pull a Dirk or a Kobe, you know. I love being in Charlotte. I love the fans. I love the atmosphere and I want to be a part of some that’s building. We’re building something. And eventually we want to win a championship.

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

God’s Timing – 10:11 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Draymond Green with a good point. Said he thinks LaMelo and Miles Bridges split votes and that’s why neither was selected. Draymond said he was “shocked” the #Hornets didn’t have a rep. – 7:25 PM

Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard

Miles Bridges got snubbed. – 7:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets say Miles Bridges has a lower lip laceration and will return. – 9:22 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Miles Bridges headed to the locker room to get stitches. Looks like he collided with Grant Williams on the drive and took a shot to the mouth. #Celtics #Hornets. – 9:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Hornets starters:

Mason Plumlee

P.J. Washington

Miles Bridges

Terry Rozier

LaMelo Ball – 7:13 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 2, 2022 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Charlotte: Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/JaSkt7AYOw – 7:06 PM

More on this storyline

“I’m not worried about the money,” Bridges told The Undefeated after getting 32 points, nine rebounds and making five 3-pointers in a 114-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 3. “I’m really just worried about playing the right way and winning. I will let my agent worry about all that stuff and just worry about the game.” -via The Undefeated / November 8, 2021