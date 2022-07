Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence

NextShark

The family of former Vancouver cop Nicole Chan, the officer who died by suicide after being blackmailed into an inappropriate intimate relationship with her superiors, filed a lawsuit against the city and its police department. The lawsuit, which was filed by Chan’s sister Jennifer Chan and mother Lai Ching Ho in January but only recently came to light, claims that Chan was coerced into having an intimate relationship with her superior, Sgt. David Van Patten. Van Patten reportedly made contact with Chan while the latter was applying for a new position within the Vancouver Police Department in early 2016.