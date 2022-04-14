Miles Bridges apologizes to fan for throwing mouthpiece after ejection: ‘Unacceptable’

An unsuspecting Atlanta Hawks fan got an unwanted souvenir Wednesday night.

Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges was ejected in the fourth quarter of the team’s 132-103 loss to the Hawks at State Farm Arena, and the home crowd let him hear it on his walk back to the locker room. But one fan, in particular, appeared to aggravate Bridges while leaving the floor.

Bridges stopped momentarily, took his mouthpiece and threw it with force at a man in a yellow ball cap standing above him. But Bridges’ throw missed and instead hit a girl two seats over in the left shoulder before it bounced into her face.

The girl told The Charlotte Observer she was 16 years old but didn’t want to give her name, nor be interviewed about it. She didn’t know what she had been hit with, only that she had been hit with something. When The Observer pointed out the mouthpiece directly behind her and showed her a screenshot from the video, she seemed surprised.

The mouthpiece lay on the ground until the end of the game, as no one in the section wanted to touch it.

The mouthpiece that Miles Bridges threw into the stands was still sitting there 10 minutes later - kind of hard to see but here it is.

He hit a 16-year-old girl, who didn’t want to give her name. The section of people around there had one basic description of the act:

The fans near the throw had a few different words for Bridges’ act when talking about what happened: “Gross” was one, as was “nasty” and “dangerous.”

Bridges tweeted after the game: “Somebody get me in touch with the young lady. That’s unacceptable.”

Hornets coach James Borrego said he wasn’t aware that Bridges hit someone and that it would be addressed. He called Bridges an “emotional” player.

Bridges was ejected with 6:39 remaining and the Hornets down 112-81. Referee James Capers said “he was ejected because he used profanity directed at the official, and it was his second technical foul. By rule, that is an automatic ejection.”