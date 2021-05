Reuters

Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons, The Athletic reported. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball has played in 41 games and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Ball, 19, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March.