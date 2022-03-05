Miles Bridges: Agent talked me out of taking (reportedly $60M) contract extension with Hornets

Last offseason, Miles Bridges rejected the Hornets’ contract-extension offer, which was reportedly about $60 million over four years.

The way he has expanded his game, Bridges is set to earn far more in restricted free agency this summer.

His max offer sheet projects to be worth $130 million over four years. He probably won’t draw quite that much. But that a max offer sheet appears even possible (in this weak free agent class) is telling. Charlotte could even offer a five-year deal with higher salaries.

Credit Bridges for improving. Credit his agent, Rich Paul, for ensuring Bridges cashes in.

Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated:

He says he may have even accepted Charlotte’s contract offer over the summer if not for his agents. “If it wasn’t for them I probably would’ve taken the deal,” Bridges says. “They got more confidence in me than I have sometimes.”

The No. 12 pick in the 2018 draft, Bridges will earn $16,317,853 through his first four NBA seasons. That’s a lot of money.

But $60 million would’ve provided a whole other level of wealth. It’s easy to see how that’d be tempting. As enticing as it can be to bet on yourself, financial security matters, too.

Bridges took a risk – perhaps only after being advised to do so, but a risk nonetheless.

It’ll pay off big for him.

