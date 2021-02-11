Miles Bridges with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/10/2021
Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/10/2021
Vita Vea and Kevin Minter wore matching T-shirts with Brady's infamous photo from the 2000 NFL Draft combine at the Bucs' Super Bowl victory parade.
The mic'd up exchange between the Chiefs quarterback and the Super Bowl MVP went viral.
Trade talks seem to be heating up.
Stephen Curry reacts to Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry's historic stat line.
Tom Brady (jokingly) devised a master plan to earn himself and his Bucs teammates a few extra bucks from Super Bowl 55, according his QB coach.
The former top overall prospect has fallen quite a bit since winning a World Series.
Did the Steelers let Bruce Arians go because of his loyalty to Ben Roethlisberger?
"She's that player that comes along that people talk about - 'Hey did you see that kid from Connecticut?'" Geno Auriemma said. "She's that kid."
Brady and Mahomes were mic'd up for their postgame chat.
With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.
Jeremy Maclin retired two years ago, but the former Eagles wideout hasn't been sitting around. By Adam Hermann
Cowher paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Marty Schottenheimer, via a message on Twitter.
Tyrrell Hatton said Bryson DeChambeau would be "very brave" if he attempted to drive Bay Hill's par-5 sixth in competition.
Bill Belichick didn't see the value of Tom Brady in New England, and for the Patriots, it's unfortunate.
The 49ers could use some help with their defensive backs.
Mike Jones Jr. is on the move after starting seven games for the Tigers last year.
Washington's cheerleaders retained attorneys in August.
The Phillies cleared a 40-man roster spot for Didi Gregorius by trading a pitcher to St. Louis. By Jim Salisbury
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said Tuesday that he decided before the start of the season not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games. “It was my decision, and I made it in November,” Cuban said without further comment. The new policy, which was first reported by the Athletic, makes Dallas the first team to forgo playing the anthem at home games. The Mavericks played their first ten regular-season home games without the anthem and without fans. Fans were invited to a game for the first time on Monday, with the team allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free. The NBA has allowed teams “to run their pregame operations as they see fit” because of “the unique circumstances this season,” according to a league spokesman. Players had been required to stand for the national anthem since the 1980s in accordance with the league’s rule book. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in December that the rule would not be strictly enforced this season. “I recognize that this is a very emotional issue on both sides of the equation in America right now, and I think it calls for real engagement rather than rule enforcement,” Silver said at the time. The rule was also not strictly enforced at the end of the 2019-20 season when a number of players chose to kneel during the anthem to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Cuban has been outspoken in his support of the movement, saying in June that he would kneel with players during the anthem. He also tweeted shortly after, “The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work.” Cuban defended the league’s support of Black Lives Matter on The Megyn Kelly Show podcast in October, saying the NBA does not endorse “BlackLivesMatter.com,” the group which was founded by Marxists and has expressed support for dismantling the nuclear family, but instead the Black Lives Matter movement at large, which he claims is separate from the group. “We’re supporting the movement. It’s really a distributive movement across the country to try to end racism to bring awareness to social justice issues,” he said.
Billy Conigliaro, the first-ever Red Sox draft pick who started out in the Boston outfield with star-crossed brother Tony and later spent years taking care of him after a heart attack, died Wednesday. Conigliaro's family told the team he died at home in Beverly, Massachusetts. Conigliaro made his big league debut as a pinch-runner in April 1969, the same month his brother returned from a beaning that quickly derailed his All-Star career.