Mile Svilar sends message to Roma fans: “What a special season, see you soon.”

Roma goal-keeper Mile Svilar posted a special thank you message to the club’s supporters following the conclusion to his first season as a starter.

The Serbian shot-stopper took the fans by surprise when he stunned the Stadio Olimpico saving two penalties in the shoot-out with Feyenoord in February.

From then on, Svilar continued to lead the team by example, providing Roma with crucial saves and plenty of security at the back both in Serie A and Europa League.

With the season having come to an end, Svilar made sure to address the fans and thank them for their support.

With a new post on Instagram, Svilar also hinted at a long-term future at the club.

“A very special season ends for me, with unique emotions which I experienced for the first time in my career,” wrote the 25-year-old goalie.

“It season with ups and downs, but in the end we always remained united,” he continued.

“I can’t wait for next season to start. Thank you so much Roma, you are special. See you soon.”