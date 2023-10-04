Mile posts: Items on Paityn Noe, Spencer Moon, Lexi Brown, Max Murphy, Kamryn Ensley, Taylor McCreedy, Nate Mueller, Biya Simbassa

Paityn Noe is well on her way toward becoming a fixture at the top of this WEEKEND UPDATE of the best performances by Iowa-based collegiate and postcollegiate distance runners and triathletes.

The former Ballard (Huxley) prep star and Arkansas freshman rolled to an easy victory at the 35th Chile Pepper Festival on a warm Friday night at Agri Park in Fayetteville. The Arkansas freshman covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 9.4 seconds during the Harter’s Habanero race to top sophomore teammate and reigning Southeastern Conference 10,000 champion Sydney Thorvaldson by 34.7 seconds.

Noe trailed Thorvaldson by nearly six seconds after the first mile, then drew even with Thorvaldson at 3.5K. Noe then pulled away to become the first Arkansas freshman to claim the Chile Pepper's featured 5K race since Katrina Robinson ran 16:15.3 in 2018. Noe led the No. 20 Razorbacks to their 11th consecutive Chile Pepper team title with 20 points, 69 better than SMU, while posting the fourth-fastest winning time over the past eight races in Fayetteville.

“Coming in I knew I was fit, but I didn’t know where I was honestly,” Noe said in an Arkansas athletics press release. "The heat was a little tough, but we had the home course advantage since we’ve been training on it. It’s awesome to have a team that pushes me every day in practice. We can just work off each other in the race and help each other really well. It’s definitely real exciting for the rest of the season."

Noe broke the Class 3A state records for the 3,000 and 1,500 meters on the track while also becoming the first Iowa girl to break 17 minutes for 5K at the state meet last November.

Also at the Chile Pepper races, former Center Point-Urbana prep Myles Bach paced Nebraska-Kearney to a seventh-place finish in the featured men's 8K race, called McDonnell Memorial 8K. The redshirt junior completed the 4.97-mile distance in 25:14.7 to finish 41st overall. The winner was Arkansas junior Kirami Yego in 23:14.1.

Saturday's Dan Huston Invite in Waverly pitted 2022 NCAA Division III steeplechase champion Christopher Collet of Wartburg College and 2023 American Rivers Conference 10,000 and 5,000 champion Spencer Moon of Simpson College in a showdown of seniors on the Max Cross Country Course. Moon's modest two-meet winning streak came to an end, as Collet topped the former South Central Calhoun prep by 8.8 seconds. Collet ran 24:46.10 and earned American Rivers Conference runner of the week honors. Expect another fierce battle between these two at the ARC meet in Pella on Oct. 28.

The No. 7-ranked (by U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) Knights followed Collet with finishes of 3-4-8-13 to take the team title with 29 points. Sophomore Shane Erb, a former Marion prep, finished third in 25:09.30. Junior teammate and former North Liberty prep Jack Kinzer was next across the line in 25:12.60. Junior and former Cedar Rapids Kennedy prep Jacob Green ended up eighth for the Knights in 25:21.40. The final scorer was sophomore and former Washington prep Lance Sobaski in 25:30.70.

Central College took runner-up honors on the strength of four runners in the top 20. The No. 2 runner was senior and former Sidney prep Noah Jorgenson in ninth in 25:23.80. Fifth-year senior teammate and former BCLUW (Conrad) prep Caleb Silver grabbed 14th place in 25:41.10. Freshman William Wadsley, No. 2 on the team the last time out, settled for 20th in 26:03.3. Wadsley is a former Gilbert athlete.

Wartburg showed its depth by having the No. 17, 18, 21 and 25 finishers. Freshman and Western Dubuque graduate Isaiah Hammerand grabbed 17th in 25:49.30. Sophomore and former Center Point-Urbana prep Eli Larson was next to finish in 25:55.00. Junior and former Johnston prep Sam Schmitz took 21st in 26:05.60. Junior and former Cedar Falls athlete Michael Goodenbour ended up 25th in 26:18.50.

Simpson's next runner behind Moon was senior and former Ames prep Ean Warrick. Warrick captured 19th place in 26:02.30. Junior and former Des Moines Lincoln athlete Drew Klein ran 26:39.60 for 34th. Former Northwestern College athlete Caleb Benzing, running unattached, was 27th in 26:25.60. Benzing is a coach at Norwalk. Former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep Carlo Dannenfelser was again the No. 2 runner for Loras College, ending up 33rd in 26:34.50.

Wartburg junior Lexi Brown defeated a good field at the Redbird Invitational hosted by Illinois State two weeks ago and the former New London prep kept her winning streak going by taking the women's 6K crown in Waverly. Brown held off junior teammate Shaelyn Hostager by 4.6 seconds to win the Huston title in 22:03.40. Hostager is a former Dubuque Hempstead prep. The No. 2-ranked Knights put four runners in the top 10 to score 31 points, 26 ahead of Central.

The rest of the Wartburg scorers included fifth-place Ellie Meyer (22:48.40), senior Aubrie Fisher (ninth, 23:12.70) and senior Addy Carlson (14th, 23:49.20). Meyer is a junior and former Iowa Falls-Alden prep. Fisher is a former AGWSR (Ackley) prep. Carlson ran for Saint Ansgar. Also placing well was sophomore Haley Meyer in 23rd place in 24:08.20. Meyer is a former Kee (Lansing) prep. Senior and former Fairfield prep Ashley Bloomquist was two spots back in 25th in 24:13.40. And cracking the top 30 was sophomore and former Monticello prep Karle Kramer in 28th place in 24:20.80.

Central put up a strong effort, placing four athletes in the top 11 to take runner-up team honors with 57 points. Senior Caroline McMartin was the team leader again, taking third place in 22:08.60. McMartin is a former Pella High product. Four spots behind her was senior and former Aplington-Parkersburg prep Megan Johnson in 22:51.20. Junior Addy Parrott, a former Danville prep, finished in 10th in 23:22.60, followed by senior Lindsey Davidson in 23:26.10. Davidson attended Northwood-Kensett. The final scorer for the Dutch was former Hillcrest Academy prep Leah Bontrager, a sophomore, in 26th in 24:19.10.

Simpson finished in third and was paced again by senior and former Dallas Center-Grimes prep Lara Kallem. Kallem placed fourth in 22:46.40. Senior and former Bondurant-Farrar prep Emily Erhardt ended up 16th in 23:53.50. Junior and former Valley prep Teghan Booth was 24th in 24:12.40.

Luther was paced by true freshman and former Iowa Falls-Alden prep Teah Miller in 17th place in 23:55.40. Cornell College was paced by sophomore and former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep Alyza Koppes in 31st place in 24:25.40.

Back to NCAA Division I and the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite on Friday, where Iowa junior Max Murphy returned to racing for the first time in about a month and grabbed a top-20 finish against a strong field. The former Pleasant Valley prep and Big Ten runner-up in the 10,000 and 5,000 on the track covered the five-mile race in 23:56.4 in the Blue competition. Sophomore Miles Sheppard, a native of Keokuk, grabbed 89th place in 24:55.6. Teammate and former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep Jack Pendergast was close behind in 95th place in 25:00.8. Pendergast is a senior. Freshman and former Cedar Rapids Kennedy prep Miles Wilson (99th, 25:04.2) and sophomore and former Cedar Falls prep Brayden Burnett (111th, 25:17.0) rounded out the Hawkeye scorers.

Sophomore Jalyssa Blazek paced the Iowa women for the first time in her career, as the sophomore set a new best for 5,000 meters with a 17:56.2 time. The former Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) prep finished in 70th place. Former Sioux City Heelan star and senior Amber Aesoph also ran a new best of 17:59.4 for 73rd. Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, a former Ottumwa standout, was 77th in a new best of 18:01.4. Sister Grace Bookin-Nosbisch also ran among the Hawkeyes leaders with an 83rd-place effort in 18:04.2. Both of the sisters are seniors. Iowa sophomore and former Johnston High product Aleah Tenpas was the final scorer in 89th place in 18:06.3. Former Mount Pleasant prep Abby Ryon, a senior, also set a new best of 18:10.6 for 97th place.

"I thought each of these women executed the race plan almost perfectly," Iowa assistant coach Shayla Houlihan said in an Iowa athletics press release. "The trust and communication they have amongst each other on the course is something that is special to watch unfold as a coach. We’ll continue to utilize that pack running mentality as we move closer to the championship portion of our season."

The men were 17th and the women were 15th.

Moving to the Gans Creek Classic hosted by Missouri in Columbia, where sophomore Kamryn Ensley had her best race of the season. The former Valley prep finished 17th overall in the women's 6K Division I event in 21:34.0. Freshman teammate Katelyn Johnson, a former Osage prep, came across 94th in 23:07.9.

"Kamryn had a great race; it was good to see her have some confidence and feel good for the first time in a while," Omaha coach Cliff Cisar said in a university athletics press release. "She's had a long stretch of things going on, so today was a great day for her."

Northern Iowa was again paced by former Waverly-Shell Rock prep and Hawkeye Community College transfer Emma Hoins. The junior ran 39th in 22:06.2, which is a new best by four seconds. Junior and former Guthrie Center prep Kate Crawford took 46th place in 22:15.1. In 65th place was junior and former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep Ella Poppenhagen in 22:35.6. The Northern Iowa women were 12th.

The Panther men were 13th and former Tipton athlete Caleb Shumaker paced them in the 8K race in 25:09.1. Shumaker finished 44th overall. Junior and former Marion prep Tyler Colvin was not far behind, finishing 48th in 25:16.7. Freshman and former Southeast Polk prep Carson Owens grabbed 54th place in 25:23.5. Another freshman, Chase Lauman, ended up 86th in 25:52.1. Lauman ran for Pella.

In the women's 6K open race, former Iowa Central and Atlantic standout Taylor McCreedy finished eighth overall. The Northwest Missouri State junior ran 22:38.0. Two freshmen from Iowa, Breelie Mauro and Mayson Hartley, ran well for the Bearcats. Mauro was 49th in 24:26.8 and Hartley 55th in 24:41.5.

In the men's 8K Open, former ADM (Adel) prep and Iowa State transfer Nate Mueller ran No. 2 for Northwest Missouri while placing ninth overall in 25:20.9. Mueller is a sophomore. Missouri Western's Jalen Petersen finished 38th in 26:45.0. Petersen is a former Atlantic prep and a senior. Missouri Western senior Ethan Mesenbrink, a former Gilbert prep from Ames, finished 46th in 27:02.6. Northwest's Cooper Greenslade, another former ADM prep who transferred from South Dakota State, was 57th in 27:11.4. He is a redshirt freshman. The winning time was 24:18.2 by Colby's Kgadi Monyebodi.

Turning to the roads, where two former Iowa collegians were competing for Team USA in the half marathon at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday. Former Sioux City North prep and Iowa Central athlete Biya Simbassa finished 25th in a season-best 1:01:28. Simbassa is an Under Armour athlete now residing in Flagstaff, Ariz. He was the top American runner. Former Drake University runner Reed Fischer of the Tinman Elite team based in Boulder, Colo., finished 53rd in 1:03:56. The winning time was Sebastian Kimaru of Kenya in 59:10.

NOTE: This blog will be updated

MISSING A TOP DISTANCE RUNNER OR TRIATHLETE?: Let me know at bergeson@registermedia.com.

Want to hear more about distance running in Iowa. Listen to my podcast here: https://anchor.fm/lance-bergeson8

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Mile posts: Items on Paityn Noe, Spencer Moon, Lexi Brown, Max Murphy, Kamryn Ensley, Taylor McCreedy, Nate Mueller, Biya Simbassa