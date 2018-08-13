Mile-High Miserable: Broncos fan start GoFundMe to get rid of Paxton Lynch

Go, please: A Broncos fan is raising money to help the team get rid of quarterback Paxton Lynch. (AP)

Quarterback Paxton Lynch, a first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016, was so bad on Saturday night against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night that the home fans booed him off the field.

And at least one Broncos fan has seen enough.

Buyout, bye-bye

After watching Lynch go an abysmal 6-for-11 for 24 yards and one interception against Minnesota, Nick Andrew of Aurora, Colorado started a GoFundMe page to raise the $600,000 for the Broncos to buy out Lynch’s contract.

It’s not going so well: as of this writing, only $55 has been donated.

Lynch is entering the third year of his four-year, $9.48 million rookie contract.

It’s not like the Broncos couldn’t afford to cut Lynch and eat the dead money; sometimes you just have to cut your losses and move on. But Andrew’s decision shows how fed up many Denver fans are.

Broncos moved up for Lynch

It’s common for teams to whiff on draft picks, but when it’s a first-rounder you hoped would be your offensive and maybe even franchise leader for years to come, it’s tougher to swallow.

General manager John Elway moved up five spaces, from 31st to 26th, to draft Lynch in 2016. Lynch started four regular-season games in his first two seasons, and Denver was 1-3 with him under center. Lynch has four touchdowns and four interceptions in his starts.

The bigger problem is that Lynch hasn’t shown growth. He’s not just in danger of losing his job as the No. 2 quarterback behind Case Keenum to Chad Kelly, he’s in danger of losing his spot on the roster, according to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, who was at Broncos camp over the weekend.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dan Wetzel: Is Tiger Woods back?

• Charles Robinson: Broncos may be running out of patience with young QB

• Cubs stun Nationals with one of baseball’s rarest plays

• Jeff Passan: Latest incident proves MLB is still a white man’s game

