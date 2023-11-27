Gusty winds to buffet Atlantic Canada as yet another storm arrives

If it’s another week, it’s another storm rolling across the East Coast.

The storm arriving to round out the month of November won’t bring quite as much trouble as some recent systems, with milder air keeping this an all-rain event for everywhere except for far northern New Brunswick.

Gusty winds, though, will prove challenging for travellers and could lead to a risk for power outages in some areas.

A wet, windy Monday on the way for the Maritimes

A low-pressure system developing over New England will track into the Maritimes to begin the final week of November.

Atlantic Canada Monday precip

This budding system will venture much farther west than previous storms, allowing southerly winds to draw in temperate Atlantic air that’ll keep the region mild through Monday.

Steady rain and increasing winds will buffet the Maritimes beginning early Monday and lasting into the afternoon hours.

Atlantic Canada Monday winds

Widespread wind gusts of 70-80 km/h are possible across the Maritimes on Monday, with the highest gusts expected for coastal communities.

Generally, rainfall totals will remain on the lighter side, with 10-30 mm falling in the gauges by the end of the day. The greatest rainfall accumulations are expected along the coast in Nova Scotia, east of Halifax.

Rain will end from west to east heading into the evening as a front pushes across the region.

Newfoundland is next in line Tuesday

We’ll see the bulk of this system pull toward Newfoundland by Tuesday, dragging steady rainfall and gusty winds across the island through the second half of the day.

Atlantic Canada Tuesday winds

Precipitation will begin as snow in western Newfoundland before transitioning over to rain, while the rest of the island can expect rain for the duration of the system.

Gusts will grow a little stronger here than they were a day earlier down in the Maritimes, with winds possibly reaching 80-90 km/h through Tuesday evening. This could lead to a slight risk of power outages and travel issues.

Rainfall totals of 30-40 mm are possible along the southern coasts of Newfoundland, with 20-30 mm expected around St. John’s.

We’ll see a surge of cold air filter into the Maritimes behind this system, bringing many areas their chilliest temperatures so far this season.

Atlantic Canada rainfall forecast

