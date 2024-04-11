Milburn, relays power Newton boys to second at Chariton Invitational

Apr. 10—CHARITON — All four victories for the Newton boys track and field team on Tuesday also resulted in a top-15 ranking in Class 3A.

The Cardinals posted eight top-three finishes and ended up second in the final team standings because of 12 more top-six tallies.

The lone individual win came from Nick Milburn in the shot put, and the Cardinals also posted wins in the sprint medley, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relays at the Chariton Boys Invitational.

Those victories helped Newton score 131.5 points in second place. Creston won the team championship with 137 points, while the rest of the top five was Davis County (120), Knoxville (118) and host Chariton (98). Albia (74.5) and Clarke (48) completed the seven-team, large-school division field.

Milburn won the shot put with a career-best throw of 50 feet, 6 1/2 inches. That currently ranks 15th in 3A.

The three winning relays are now in the top 12 of 3A.

The sprint medley relay team of Nick Thomason, Reilly Trease, Christian Ergenbright and Caden Klein won the race in a season-best 1 minute, 35.14 seconds. That time ranks fifth in the state and third in 3A.

Nate Lampe, Cody Klein, Curtis Payne and Caden Klein won the 4x400 relay in a season-best 3:26.18, which ranks ninth in the state and second in 3A.

The final win came in the shuttle hurdle relay. The foursome of Payne, Caden Klein, Austin Arauz and Trease won the race in a season-best 1:03.27, which ranks 12th in 3A.

The Cardinals were second twice. Lampe was the runner-up in the 100 in a career-best 11.62 seconds. Nathan Milburn finished fourth in 12.12.

Alameen Shanto was the runner-up in the long jump. His best leap was marked at 18-0 1/2 inch.

Newton also was third twice. Arauz finished third in the 110 high hurdles in a career-best 17.28 and Mason Mendez finished third in the 400 hurdles in a career-best 1:01.82.

Nate Lampe

The Cardinals outscored Davis County and Knoxville because of a plethora of fourths, fifths and sixths. They also doubled up in the 200, 400, 3,200 and the high jump.

Ali Yahia was fourth in the 200 in a career-best 24.17 and Qhjuan Coley finished sixth in a career-best 24.43.

Dawson Maki (career-best 57.32) and Jake Mace-Maynard (59.35) were 5-6 in the 400, Lance Zaabel (10:49.24) and Thomas Tidball (career-best 10:55.08) were 4-5 in the 3,200 and Isaiah Hansen (career-best 5-10) and Cade Bauer (career-best 5-8) were 5-6 in the high jump.

Asher Wood also placed fourth in the 1,600. He posted a career-best time of 4:58.25.

The Cardinals were fourth in the 4x200 and fifth in the 4x100. In the 4x200, Jace Auen, Koltt Ahn, Boston Cupples and Shanto finished in 1:39.09. The 4x100 relay team of Ahn, Yahia, Evan Bebout and Cole Walter finished in 49.27 seconds.