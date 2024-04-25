Milazzo earns 300th career strikeout for Edison softball

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day for history for Edison Spartans softball.

Edison senior pitcher Gabby Milazzo recorded her 300th career strikeout in a 15-0 win over Whitney Point in five innings Wednesday night. Milazzo struck out eight batters and and combined on a one-hitter with Kailey Ripley in the game.

Gabby threw three innings of work and surrendered just one walk on the night. She now has 302 total strikeouts for her career. Edison provided plenty of pop at the plate recording 12 total hits paced by Charlee Stroman’s 3-for-3 and two RBI day.

Ripley was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Mariana Jones-Frosolone doubled and had two RBI in her first game of the season for the Spartans.

(PHOTO: Terry Day)

