Milan worry as Theo Hernandez pulls out of France training

Milan full-back Theo Hernandez left the training session with France today after just 20 minutes, as he is struggling with a knee injury.

Les Bleus are preparing for their EURO 2024 opener against Austria on Sunday, followed by the Netherlands on June 21 and Poland on June 25.

Theo Hernandez was expected to start this weekend, but that may well now be in doubt, as he pulled out of training today after just 20 minutes.

He suffered a nasty knock to the knee during the 0-0 warm-up friendly draw with Canada and initial reports suggest this is what was causing him pain in the training session.

Theo Hernandez concern for France

The 26-year-old has 27 senior caps for France, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

He was in the squad that reached the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar, losing to Argentina on penalties.

However, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot did return to working with the rest of the squad after missing that game due to a muscular issue.