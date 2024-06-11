Milan worried as Arsenal and Manchester United back in Zirkzee chase

This has been a damaging day for Milan’s hopes of securing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, as not only is his agent refusing to drop the €15m commission demand, but Arsenal and Manchester United are back in the running too.

The negotiations had been progressing very well for the Rossoneri, with personal terms agreed at €4.5m per season plus bonuses and the €40m release clause in the contract making talks with his club largely unnecessary.

The issue remains the commission demanded by agent Kia Joorabchian, as it was rumoured over the last few days that he was prepared to lower that to €10m, but now Sportitalia, Calciomercato.com and more warn the figure remains €15m.

Joorabchian has arrived in Milan and is expected to meet with director Giorgio Furlani at a hotel away from prying eyes rather than at the club headquarters.

Arsenal and Manchester United back in for Zirkzee

Meanwhile, there was a double whammy of bad news for the Rossoneri today from the Premier League.

The first is that Arsenal’s number one target Benjamin Sesko has decided to renew his contract with RB Leipzig and is therefore off the market, sending the Gunners back towards Zirkzee.

The second is that Sky Sports UK claim Manchester United are now aiming for the Bologna forward too as competition for ex-Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

With greater economic power from the Premier League, both those clubs could easily pay the €15m commission.