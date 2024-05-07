Milan wins stage four as Pogacar retains Giro lead

Jonathan Milan earned his second Giro d’Italia stage win and first at this year's race [Getty Images]

Italy's Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory on stage four at the Giro d'Italia as Tadej Pogacar retained his overall lead.

Lidl–Trek rider Milan, 23, edged out Australia's Kaden Groves and German Phil Bauhaus in a bunch sprint.

It comes one day after Milan was outsprinted by Belgium's Tim Merlier on stage three.

Two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar remains 46 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas in the overall standings.

Tuesday's 190km fourth stage took the riders from Acqui Terme to Andora on the Italian Riviera.

The peloton, which included UAE Team Emirates race-favourite Pogacar and Ineos Grenadiers' Thomas, caught a small breakaway group before the final five kilometres to set up the expected sprint finish.

Italy's Filippo Ganna attempted a late attack, but it was compatriot Milan who was able to celebrate a win on home soil after coming agonisingly close on Monday.

But absent from that race for the stage win was Eritrean Biniam Girmay, who was forced to abandon after crashing twice in quick succession on slippery roads.

Stage five on Wednesday is an undulating 178km route from Genova to Lucca.

Stage four result

Jonathan Milan (Ita/Lidl-Trek) 4hrs 16mins 03secs Kaden Groves (Aus/Alpecin–Deceuninck) same time Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain Victorious) Olav Kooij (Ned/Visma–Lease a Bike) Tim Merlier (Bel/Soudal-Quick-Step) Davide Ballerini (Ita/Astana Qazaqstan) Fernando Gaviria (Col/Movistar) Enrico Zanoncello (Ita/VF Group-Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) Madis Mikhels (Est/Intermarche-Wanty) Giovanni Lonardi (Ita/Polti Kometa)

General classification