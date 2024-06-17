Milan want €100 million for Bayern Munich target Theo Hernandez

Serie A side Milan name price for Bayern Munich target Theo Hernandez.

According to a report by Luca Bianchin of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan demand a staggering €100 million transfer fee for Theo Hernandez after Bayern Munich lodged a serious interest in the player. The Frenchman has been one of the best players for the Rossoneri since arriving from Real Madrid and now losing him would force them to reimagine the whole left flank.

The German outfits are aware that they cannot lower the price below the Sandro Tonali-quota as the Italian was sold for €80 million last summer.

With Alphonso Davies currently wanting a future at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich have been pushed to search for a new left-back. If a big offer close to their demands arrives, Milan would sell Hernandez and buy a couple of players to aid them in defence.

Everything rests on Real Madrid and how they act in the next few days as The Bavarians are happy with Davies but will not stand in his way if an offer comes.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN