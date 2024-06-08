Milan very close to landing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Serie A giants Milan are currently very close to sealing a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Rossoneri are set to lose Olivier Giroud at the end of June and they have been keen on signing a new striker. It seems as if the solution to the problem has been found and Joshua Zirkzee is very close to joining the club.

La Repubblica report today that Zirkzee is one step away from joining the Rossoneri and a key meeting takes place next week to finalise the move. The meeting next week will look to make sure that the parties finalise the commissions that are part of the move.

Milan will pay Bologna the €40 million release clause and the commission to the player’s agents will cost about €10 million or less. His entourage has already reduced the asking price for commissions because of the player’s willingness to join the club.

An agreement over personal terms already exists and Zirkzee will earn €4.5 million per season on a four-year deal. Milan are currently are said to be in a hurry and they want to make sure that the Dutchman becomes the club’s first signing under incoming new boss Paulo Fonseca.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN