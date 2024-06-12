Milan target Sesko explains Leipzig renewal: “Logical step for me”

AC Milan-linked striker Benjamin Sesko has revealed his thought process behind signing a new contract with RB Leipzig despite so much interest in his services.

Speaking to the club’s official media (via Milan News), the Slovenian forward described the decision as the ‘logical next step for me’, opting not to make a headline-grabbing move to a team like Milan, Arsenal or Manchester United.

There was a time recently when Sesko looked like the more realistic attacking target for Milan than Joshua Zirkzee, but his higher price tag meant that the Rossoneri focused on the Dutchman.

Many Premier League sides have shown serious interest in Sesko since before he even joined RB Leipzig. He was previously at RB Salzburg and quickly impressed after Erling Haaland’s departure.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a good first season in the German Bundesliga, scoring 14 goals. He also got two Champions League goals and two in the DfB Pokal.

Sesko spoke to the club about how positive his first year was and how he felt it was natural to stay and continue developing in this way.

“My first year at RB Leipzig was positive and I am very happy to be here. The team, the club, the city, the fans. The overall package remains simply exceptional for me. An early contract extension is therefore the logical step for me,” Sesko said.

The move also means that he can focus entirely on the European Championship with Slovenia, where he will be the biggest name in the squad.