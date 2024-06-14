Milan target Samu Omorodion as an alternative to Joshua Zirkzee

Serie A giants Milan see Samu Omorodion as a potential alternative target to Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on-loan at Deportivo Alaves and who measures 1.93 metres, is currently has a contract at his parent club, Atletico Madrid, until 2028 and will be seen as a low cost alternative to the Dutch international who is currently valued at around €40M.

As we reported on Thursday, Milan chiefs continue to be locked in a tug-of-war with Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, over a €15M commission demand and latest reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Rossoneri are becoming increasingly frustrated and are now ready to look elsewhere.

Omorodion, a Spanish Under-21 international, joined the capital side in 2023 in a €6M move from Grenada and netted nine times for Alaves last season in the Spanish top-flight.

Milan are looking to bring in talented youngsters that they can nurture whilst keeping the wage bill to a minimum and the big Spanish frontman fits the bill perfectly.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN