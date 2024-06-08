Milan target Dovbyk confirms Serie A interest: “They are talking about it”

Artem Dovbyk has ended up on the radar of AC Milan and several other big clubs after a fantastic season with Girona. In a recent interview, the striker admitted that there is interest in Italy, with his agents taking care of the matter.

After parting ways with Olivier Giroud, Milan need to sign a striker and several names have been linked with the club lately. Dovbyk was first mentioned in the media last month and the interest has been confirmed in recent days.

Speaking to the Spanish outlet AS, as cited by Francesco Nasato, the 26-year-old striker confirmed that a few Italian clubs are interested in his services. It’s not exactly surprising, given that he scored 25 goals and assisted an additional 10 this past season.

“If my agents are talking to Italian clubs? Yes, they’re talking about it. There’s news about me, but I’m taking all this calmly,” he stated.

Milan are fully focused on Joshua Zirkzee as things stand but the high commission requested by the agent could prompt them to go for another player. Dovbyk is one of the alternatives to the Dutchman, but right now there is nothing advanced and Milan also have a few other strikers on their list.