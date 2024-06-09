Milan target Broja now closer to Everton, claim reports

Milan had been in talks with Chelsea for Armando Broja, but it is now reported that Everton are closing on a deal worth £30m.

The Albania international striker has just returned to Stamford Bridge following a six-month loan spell with Fulham and remains under contract until June 2028.

With that in mind, the Rossoneri had hoped to get him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Broja would’ve been their second choice striker behind Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, effectively allowing for Luka Jovic to leave this summer.

Everton challenge Milan for Broja

However, talkSPORT correspondent Ben Jacobs claims that Everton are now in advanced talks and hope to make it a permanent transfer for £30m.

That is vastly over the budget that Milan would’ve set aside for Broja, who turns 23 in September.

He scored two goals and provided one assist in 27 competitive appearances this season between Chelsea and Fulham.

Everton have serious financial problems, so it is surprising that they would be in a position to make such a swoop.