Milan still leading race for Joshua Zirkzee despite Man Utd interest

Serie A giants Milan are still leading the race for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee despite interest from Manchester United.

Zirkzee has drawn interest from United in recent days and David Ornstein had reported yesterday that the club are now keen on the Dutchman.

Luca Bianchin has reported that the Milan move has stalled talks between the Rossoneri and the player’s agent have stalled due to the lack of an agreement over a commission regarding the move. Kia Joorabchian is clear that he wants 15 million in the commissions and Milan are clear that they do not want to pay that amount either now or in the future.

It has been described as a classic tug of war and parties are taking their time but it has brought other clubs into the equation. United have spoken to the player’s entourage in recent days to obtain information about his situation. United are interested but they haven’t made any offers, but they aren’t ready to pay the €40 million that Bologna want.

Even in February, United and Arsenal made contact for the player. Milan are still very much in control of the situation, with the player keen on staying in Italy and he is very keen on the move to the Rossoneri. He believes that another season in Serie A is going to be vital to his development. Because of that, him joining Milan is still a very likely possibility.

Bologna also, meanwhile, believe that they have a chance of keeping him. The suggestion is that Zirkzee will have a say in the commissions demanded by the agent and if he truly wants the move, he can get the demands to be lowered. But since the demands aren’t being lowered, there is a feeling that Zirkzee himself is taking time and that is giving Bologna hope for his stay.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN