Milan star Rafael Leao suspended at EURO 2024 after two cards for simulation

Rafael Leao is making his mark at EURO 2024, but not the way he intended, as the Milan star will be suspended after two yellow cards for simulation playing for Portugal.

The winger had been hoping to show what he is capable of in the tournament in Germany, but so far his performances have been notable only for rubbing referees up the wrong way.

He was shown the yellow card for simulation in the opening win over Czechia, then again during today’s match against Turkey.

Even more incredible, both those cards were shown at the 39th minute of the game.

Rafael Leao banned for double dive

It means that with two bookings in the opening fixtures, Rafael Leao will now be suspended for the third and final group game when Portugal play Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia on June 26.

His group ended at half-time, when he was hauled off by coach Roberto Martinez with Portugal leading Turkey 2-0.