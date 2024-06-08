Milan and Spurs on alert as Napoli progress in talks with Conte’s priority Buongiorno

Milan and Spurs on alert as Napoli progress in talks with Conte’s priority Buongiorno

Fabrizio Romano reports Napoli are ‘progressing’ in talks with Alessandro Buongiorno who is Antonio Conte’s priority to strengthen the Partenopei’s defence.

Napoli are continuing talks with representatives of Italy international Buongiorno, hoping to agree on personal terms with the Torino defender as soon as possible.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms on X, formerly Twitter, that Buongiorno is Conte’s priority for Napoli’s defensive department, but according to the journalist, talks between the two clubs have not begun yet.

Napoli progress in talks with Conte’s priority Buongiorno

Il Corriere dello Sport reported a few weeks ago that the Partenopei had offered €40m to sign the Italian defender.

Buongiorno is part of Italy’s Euro 2020 squad, and Torino President Urbano Cairo has even refused to put a price tag on the 25-year-old, saying that he’s not on the market.

Milan and Tottenham have also been linked with the Italian defender, but Napoli seem to be leading the race for the next Torino captain who rejected a move to Atalanta last summer.