Milan to soon hold Romelu Lukaku talks with Chelsea

Serie A side Milan are set to approach Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku.

According to a report by Luca Bianchin of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have registered an interest in Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku and could materialise a loan deal for him soon. Despite his past in Inter, the Belgian would accept the transfer to Milan and he is expected to be back again in the Serie A after spending last season on loan at Roma.

The Rossoneri have a deficiency in the striker role and Lukaku could fill in the position. The club are also fine with covering his €7.5 million net per season salary with bonuses. He is a proven goalscorer in Italy and will play an influential role in getting Milan on the Scudetto charge.

CEO Giorgio Furlani will not pay the 31-year-old’s release clause which is around €45 million but a loan deal is on the cards. However, fans are divided in this situation as some want the figure of Joshua Zirkzee on a permanent transfer this season.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN