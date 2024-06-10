Milan to soon conclude move for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Serie A side Milan are set to soon conclude a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The Dutchman impressed a lot in the 2023/24 season under Thiago Motta and it seems as if key progress has been made over a move to Milan, who have been working on a deal for a while now.

Antonio Vitiello has reported that the Rossoneri have had positive contacts with the entourage of the Dutchman and they are now ready to conclude a move for the striker. They will soon find an agreement over the commissions that are to be paid to his entourage.

The agreement over commissions was the main obstacle, with his entourage asking for a fee of €15 million but the distances have now reduced and an agreement will be reached soon. Milan are now very confident about sealing the move, which could go through soon.

There is already an agreement over personal terms with the player, who wants the move. Milan will also pay the release clause of the player in the required time.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN