Milan set for new meeting with entourage of Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Serie A giants Milan remain keen on signing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee despite interest from Manchester United and are looking to conclude the deal.

United recently made contact for the striker through his agents and while they haven’t agreed to pay the transfer fee to Bologna, they have expressed their interest from him already. Milan haven’t yet agreed to pay the €15 million commissions needed to complete the deal.

Sky Italia have reported that Milan continue to work on the commissions part and will soon have a meeting with Kia Joorabchian and the player’s entourage later this week to iron out further details about the switch.

Meanwhile, MilanNews’ Pietro Mazzara states that Milan are annoyed at the situation involving the commissions, as they have an agreement over personal terms and have the money to trigger Bologna’s release clause. The reason why Joorabchian wants the commission to be paid is because he wants the credit for having inserted an affordable release clause in the Dutchman’s Bologna deal.

Milan’s deal hasn’t fallen through by any means and they will seek new agreements to potentially close the move and sign Zirkzee. Having said that, they would move onto Artem Dovbyk if they do not end up making progress on the Zirkzee front.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN