Milan send scout to watch Chelsea striker in Italy v Albania

Sky Sport Italia reports a Milan scout will watch Albania striker Armando Broja during this evening’s EURO 2024 game against Italy.

Chelsea striker Broja has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A giants Milan, and according to Sky Sport Italia, a Rossoneri scout will be watching the 22-year-old this evening during Albania’s EURO 2024 debut against Italy at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Broja is expected to start in Albania’s 4-3-3 system against the Azzurri, joining some familiar faces to Serie A fans, including Inter‘s Kristjan Asllani and Atalanta‘s Berat Djimsiti.

Broja spent the last season on loan at Fulham, but only scored two goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Broja is under contract with Chelsea until June 2028.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee remains Milan’s priority for the attack and according to Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri could sign both the Dutch forward and Broja.

Milan are open to matching Zirkzee’s €40m clause but are in talks with his agent Kia Joorabchian as they are unwilling to pay €15m commission to secure the striker’s signature.