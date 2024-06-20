Should Milan sell Rafael Leao amidst Saudi Arabian interest?

Al-Hilal have emerged with serious interest in Rafael Leao, leading to divisions amongst Milan fans as to whether the club should sell their star winger or not.

The 25-year-old Portuguese forward, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until June 2028, has been the target of various transfer market rumours over the last few years and things look no different as the summer window fast approaches.

In recent days, multiple reports claim that Saudi side Al-Hilal, who are one of the teams backed by the state’s Public Investment Fund, are in close contact with Leao’s entourage as they prepare to send in a lucrative offer to Milan.

Rafael Leao: Sell or keep?

Gazzetta dello Sport suggested today that Milan could be tempted by the prospect of selling Rafael Leao for a fee in the region of €100m, a figure far below his €175m release clause.

Despite the criticism from fans and the press, the 25-year-old had a positive season with the Rossoneri, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists across 47 matches.

What do you think? Should Milan sell Rafael Leao this summer, and if so for how much?