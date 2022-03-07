Milan-Sanremo 2022: When is the race, which riders are racing and what TV channel is it on?

Milan-Sanremo 2022: When is the race, who is on the provisional startlist and who are the favourites?

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Milan-Sanremo is the first of the five monuments of cycling – the others being Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia – and at 293km is the longest one-day race on the calendar.

The late Tom Simpson became the first British rider to win Milan-Sanremo in 1964 when he outwitted Frenchman Raymond Poulidor on the final Poggio climb before adding the first of three monuments to his palmarès. Mark Cavendish became the second and, as yet, only other Briton to win the race after pipping Heinrich Haussler to the line in 2009.

Italian riders have dominated the race since its inception in 1907 where they have won 51 of the 111 editions. Following a relative drought for the host nation, Vincenzo Nibali ended a 12-year wait for Italy with his win in 2018 – Filippo Pozzato (2006) being the previous Italian to prevail. Belgium is the second most successful nation with 21 victories following last year's win from Wout van Aert, while France is third with 14 – including Julian Alaphilippe who triumphed on Via Roma in 2019.

Although often referred to as a sprinters' classic, over the years the race has been won by general classification riders, all-rounders and those ordinarily suited to the cobbles of northern Europe. Indeed, recent editions have been won after attacks on the final climb of the day, the Poggio, held all the way to the line, thus denying the pure sprinters the gallop finish they had been thinking of for the preceding seven hours.

When is Milan-Sanremo?

What is only the third one-day WorldTour race of the year gets under way at 9.10am (8.10am GMT) on Saturday March 19, 2022.

How long is this year's race?

Milan-Sanremo is a whopping 293 kilometres long.

What does the route look like?

It is a classic route for the race the Italians call la classicissima. The Passo del Turchino returns following a two-year absence, though unlike the preceding 112 editions the race will get under way in the Maspes-Vigorelli Velodrome. The legendary track has previously hosted the Giro d'Italia and the Giro di Lombardia – as well as concerts by the Beatles, Led Zepplin and the Clash – but never the start of Milan-Sanremo.

Anyway, here's what the route for this year's race looks like:

Milan-Sanremo 2022

The triumvirate of short climbs known as the Tre Capi – Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta – that precede the Cipressa make its profile for the day look like this:

Milan-Sanremo 2022 profile

What does the finale of the race look like?

Once the peloton has descended off the Passo del Turchino, the peloton will reach the coastline road after around five hours of riding. If they have not already done so, then the teams with genuine ambitions of winning Milan-Sanremo will be battling hard for position in the countdown to the Cipressa-Poggio double header, both within the final 30km (below).

Milan-Sanremo 2022 finale

With a measly 271.4km now in the legs – plus whatever length of neutralised riding the organisers decide to include at the beginning of the race – the penultimate climb of the day, the Cipressa (below), will be the final act for some riders who simply cannot hold the wheels of team-mates or rivals. For others the 5.6km long climb with an average gradient of 4.1 per cent will become a platform on which to build their challenge.

Milan-Sanremo 2022, Cipressa

Either way, there is a very fast descent over the other side. It was here in 2019 where local rider Niccolo Bonifazio (watch below) launched an audacious attack. Though in vain, Bonifazio's move highlighted a key danger point. Nobody will want to have to chase just yet and so one would expect all of the key protagonists will be marking each other.

Once over the Cipressa, a flat, but twisty and technical, stretch of road connects to the final, potentially decisive, climb of the day: the Poggio.

Milan-Sanremo course, final twisty 10km

Or to give it its full name, the Poggio di Sanremo.

Milan-Sanremo 2022, Poggio

Topping out just 5.5km from the finish, the 3.7km long climb with an average gradient of under four per cent, is a perennial graveyard for many hopefuls. On numerous occasions, too, it has provided the launchpad for an assault. In the 2017 edition Peter Sagan attacked on the steeper section near the summit that reaches eight per cent, only Alaphilippe and Michal Kwiatkowski were able to respond, the latter eventually going on to win.

The descent is extremely technical and not one for the feint-hearted. Whatever the conditions the riders will have to navigate their way through a series of tight hairpins, all on very, very narrow roads. Concentration and nerve is key.

Milan-Sanremo course, Poggio descent

As you can see from the above profile, once safely off the Poggio, the course flattens out as the race enters the unremarkable town of Sanremo.

Milan-Sanremo course, final 1km

The final sting in the tail in what will be the longest one-day race many riders will have ever done comes just 750 metres from the finishing line on Via Roma as they are faced with a 90-degree left-hand turn, quickly followed by another 90-degree turn before hitting the final straight.

How can I watch this year's race?

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions can watch the action on Eurosport or GCN Race Pass. If you cannot watch the race on TV – or your smartphone – then you can follow the action here, so bookmark this page and return on the day of the race and follow it with us. Gratis.

What's in it for the winner?

The winner will trouser a cheque to the value of €20,000 while the second-placed rider gets €10,000 and the rider on the third step of the podium €5,000. Each rider in the top 20 will take home something.

With Milan-Sanremo being a WorldTour race, there will also be points on offer that will go towards a riders' overall rankings . . .

What teams will ride at Milan-Sanremo?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 18 teams that make up the top-flight of men's professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of Milan-Sanremo all of them are contracted to race in northern Italy. In addition to the WorldTeams, Pro-Continental teams Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic also qualified to race courtesy of last year's rankings, while race organisers RSC handed wildcard spots to Bardiani-CSF-Faizane, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, Eolo-Kometa and TotalEnergies.

What does the startlist look like?

Race organsiers RCS are yet to release the provisional seven-man teams to contest Milan-Sanremo, but a number of riders are expected to or have said they will be contesting the race. Those expected on the start line appear below in bold and Telegraph Sport will continue to update these details between now and March 19.

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): Clément Berthet (Fra, neo-pro), Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra), Mikaël Cherel (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Felix Gall (Aut), Dorian Godon (Fra), Jaakko Hanninen (Fin), Anthony Jullien (Fra, neo-pro), Bob Jungels (Lux), Paul Lapeira (Fra, neo-pro), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O'Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra, neo-pro), Nans Peters (Fra), Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra, neo-pro), Antoine Raugel (Fra, neo-pro), Marc Sarreau (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Clément Venturini (Fra), Larry Warbasse (US).

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz): Leonardo Basso (Ita), Samuele Battistella (Ita), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Valerio Conti (Ita), Stefan de Bod (SA), David de la Cruz (Spa), Joe Dombrowski (US), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Michele Gazzoli (Ita, neo-pro), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Sebastián Henao (Col), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Yuriy Natarov (Kaz), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz, neo-pro), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Javier Romo (Spa, neo-pro), Harold Tejada (Col), Simone Velasco (Ita), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz), Andrey Zeits (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Santiago Buitrago (Col), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Feng Chun-kai (Twn), Kamil Gradek (Pol), Jack Haig (Aus), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Mikel Landa (Spa), Filip Maciejuk (Pol, neo-pro), Ahmed Madan (Brn, neo-pro), Gino Mäder (Swi), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Alejandro Osorio (Col), Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut), Wout Poels (Hol), Johan Price-Pejtersen (Den, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Stephen Williams (GB), Fred Wright (GB), Edoardo Zambanini (Ita, neo-pro).

BikeExchange-Jayco (Aus): Alexandre Balmer (Swi, neo-pro), Jack Bauer (NZ), Sam Bewley (NZ), Kevin Colleoni (Ita, neo-pro), Lawson Craddock (US), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Eth), Dylan Groenewegen (Ned), Kaden Groves (Aus), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Michael Hepburn (Aus), Damien Howson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Alexander Konychev (Ita), Jan Maas (Ned), Michael Matthews (Aus), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Kelland O'Brien (Aus, neo-pro), Jesús David Peña (Col, neo-pro), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Matteo Sobrero (Ita), Campbell Stewart (NZ, neo-pro), Simon Yates (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Shane Archbold (NZ) Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Sam Bennett (Irl), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Patrick Gamper (Aut), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Marco Haller (Aut), Sergio Higuita (Col), Jai Hindley (Aus), Lennard Kämna (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Jonas Koch (Ger), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Martin Laas (Est), Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger, neo-pro), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Anton Palzer (Ger), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Maximilian Schachmann (Ger), Ide Schelling (Hol), Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel, neo-pro), Danny van Poppel (Ned), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus), Matthew Walls (GB, neo-pro), Frederik Wandahl (Den, neo-pro), Ben Zwiehoff (Ger).

Cofidis (Fra): Piet Allegaert (Bel), Sander Armée (Bel), François Bidard (Fra), Tom Bohli (Swi), Andre Carvalho (Por), Thomas Champion (Fra, neo-pro), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Simone Consonni (Ita), Bryan Coquard (Fra), Alexandre Delettre (Fra, neo-pro), Rubén Fernández (Spa), Eddy Finé (Fra), Simon Geschke (Ger), Jesús Herrada (Spa), José Herrada (Spa), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Wesley Kreder (Ned), Victor Lafay (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Alexis Renard (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Benjamin Thomas (Fra), Hugo Toumire (Fra, neo-pro), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Davide Villella (Ita), Jelle Wallays (Bel), Max Walscheid (Ger), Axel Zingle (Fra, neo-pro).

DSM (Ger): Thymen Arensman (Ned, neo-pro), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Cees Bol (Ned), Marco Brenner (Ger, neo-pro), Romain Combaud (Fra), Alberto Dainese (Ita, neo-pro), John Degenkolb (Ger), Nico Denz (Ger), Mark Donovan (GB), Nils Eekhoff (Ned), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Leon Heinschke (Ger, neo-pro), Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor, neo-pro), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Andreas Leknessund (Nor, neo-pro), Niklas Märkl (Ger, neo-pro), Marius Mayrhofer (Ger, neo-pro), Tim Naberman (Ned, neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned), Casper Pedersen (Den), Frederik Rodenberg (Den, neo-pro), Florian Stork (Ger), Martijn Tusveld (Ned), Henri Vandenabeele (Bel, neo-pro), Kevin Vermaerke (US, neo-pro), Sam Welsford (Aus, neo-pro).

EF Education-EasyPost (US): Daniel Arroyave (Col, neo-pro), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Diego Camargo (Col, neo-pro), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Esteban Chaves (Col), Magnus Cort (Den), Owain Doull (GB), Odd Christian Eiking (Nor), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Ben Healy (Irl, neo-pro), Alex Howes (US), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Sebastian Langeveld (Ned), Lachlan Morton (US), Hideto Nakane (Jpn), Mark Padun (Ukr), Neilson Powless (US), Sean Quinn (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger), Tom Scully (NZ), James Shaw (GB), Georg Steinhauser (Ger, neo-pro), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den), Julius van den Berg (Ned), Marijn van den Berg (Ned, neo-pro), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Bruno Armirail (Fra), Lewis Askey (GB, neo-pro), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), Clément Davy (Fra, neo-pro), Arnaud Démare (Fra), Antoine Duchesne (Can), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Anthony Roux (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned), Jake Stewart (GB, neo-pro), Michael Storer (Aus), Attila Valter (Hun), Lars van den Berg (Ned, neo-pro), Bram Welten (Ned).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Andrey Amador (Crc), Egan Bernal (Col), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Laurens De Plus (Bel), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Omar Fraile (Spa), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Ethan Hayter (GB), Kim Heiduk (Ger, neo-pro), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Jhonatan Narváez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Luke Plapp (Aus, neo-pro), Richie Porte (Aus), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Brandon Smith Rivera (Col), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa), Luke Rowe (GB), Magnus Sheffield (US, neo-pro), Pavel Sivakov (Rus), Ben Swift (GB), Geraint Thomas (GB), Ben Tulett (GB), Ben Turner (GB, neo-pro), Dylan van Baarle (Ned), Elia Viviani (Ita), Cameron Wurf (Aus), Adam Yates (GB).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Jan Bakelants (Bel), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Dries De Pooter (Bel, trainee from Aug 1), Theo Delacroix (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Biniam Ghirmay Hailu (Eri), Kobe Goossens (Bel), Quinten Hermans (Bel), Jan Hirt (Cze), Laurens Huys (Bel), Julius Johansen (Den), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Louis Meintjes (SA), Madis Mihkels (Est, trainee from Aug 1), Hugo Page (Fra, neo-pro), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Barnabas Peak (Hun), Simone Petilli (Ita), Adrien Petit (Fra), Baptiste Planckaert (Bel), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Gerben Thijssen (Bel), Taco van der Hoorn (Ned), Corné van Kessel (Ned), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel), Boy van Poppel (Ned), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger).

Israel-Premier Tech (Isr): Rudy Barbier (Fra), Sebastian Berwick (Aus, neo-pro), Patrick Bevin (Aus), Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Alexander Cataford (Can), Simon Clarke (NZ), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Itamar Einhorn (Isr), Chris Froome (GB), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Omer Goldstein (Isr), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor), Ben Hermans (Bel), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Hugo Houle (Can), Daryl Impey (SA), Taj Jones (Aus, neo-pro), Krists Neilands (Lat), Guy Niv (Isr), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), James Piccoli (Can), Guy Sagiv (Isr), Corbin Strong (NZ, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel), Michael Woods (Can), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma (Ned): Edoardo Affini (Ita), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Koen Bouwman (Ned), David Dekker (Ned, neo-pro), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Tom Dumoulin (Ned), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned), Tobias Foss (Nor), Robert Gesink (Ned), Chris Harper (Aus), Michel Hessmann (Ger, neo-pro), Lennard Hofstede (Ned), Olav Kooij (Ned, neo-pro), Steven Kruijswijk (Ned), Sepp Kuss (US), Christophe Laporte (Fra) Gijs Leemreize (Ned, neo-pro), Sam Oomen (Ned), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Timo Roosen (Ned), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Milan Vader (Ned), Wout van Aert (Bel), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Mick van Dijke (Ned, neo-pro), Tim van Dijke (Ned, neo-pro), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Cedric Beullens (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Filippo Conca (Ita, neo-pro), Steff Cras (Bel), Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), Arnaud De Lie (Bel, neo-pro), Jarrad Drizners (Aus, neo-pro), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Matthew Holmes (GB), Roger Kluge (Ger), Andreas Kron (Den), Kamil Malecki (Pol), Sylvain Moniquet (Bel, neo-pro), Michael Schwarzmann (Ger), Rüdiger Selig (Ger), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Maxim Van Gils (Bel, neo-pro), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel), Viktor Verschaeve (Bel, neo-pro), Xandres Vervloesem (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Alex Aranburu (Spa), Jorge Arcas (Spa), Will Barta (US), Iñigo Elosegui (Spa), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Abner González (Pur, neo-pro), Juri Hollmann (Ger), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Johan Jacobs (Swi), Matteo Jorgenson (US), Max Kanter (Ger), Oier Lazkano (Spa), Enric Mas (Spa), Lluís Mas (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra, neo-pro), Óscar Rodríguez (Spa), José Joaquín Rojas (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col), Sergio Samitier (Spa), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa), Iván Sosa (Col), Albert Torres (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa).

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Mark Cavendish (GB), Josef Cerny (Cze), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Michael Morkov (Den), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Pieter Serry (Bel), Stijn Steels (Bel), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Martin Svrcek (Svk, from July 1), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel), Stan Van Tricht (Bel, neo-pro), Ilan Van Wilder (Bel), Mauri Vansevenant (Bel, neo-pro), Ethan Vernon (GB, neo-pro), Louis Vervaeke (Bel).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Jon Aberasturi (Spa), Filippo Baroncini (Ita, neo-pro), Julien Bernard (Fra), Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Marc Brustenga (Spa, neo-pro), Dario Cataldo (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Jakob Egholm (Den), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Asbjorn Hellemose (Den, neo-pro), Markus Hoelgaard (Nor), Daan Hoole (Ned, neo-pro), Alexander Kamp (Den), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Emils Liepins (Lat), Juan Pedro López (Spa), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Simon Pellaud (Fra), Quinn Simmons (US), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den, neo-pro), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Antonio Tiberi (Ita, neo-pro), Antwan Tolhoek (Ned), Otto Vergaerde (Bel).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Pascal Ackermann (Ger), Joao Almeida (Por), Andrés Camilo Ardila (Col), Juan Ayuso (Spa, neo-pro), George Bennett (NZ), Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Alexys Brunel (Fra), Rui Costa (Por), Alessandro Covi (Ita), Finn Fisher-Black (NZ, neo-pro), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Felix Gross (Ger, neo-pro), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Álvaro Hodeg (Col), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Brandon McNulty (US), Yousef Mirza (UAE), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Ivo Oliveira (Por), Rui Oliveira (Por), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Jan Polanc (Slo), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Marc Soler (Spa), Joel Suter (Swi), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita), Diego Ulissi (Ita).

ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Edward Anderson (US), Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger), Sjoerd Bax (Ned), Tobias Bayer (Aut), Dries De Bondt (Bel), Floris De Tier (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Samuel Gaze (NZ), Michael Gogl (Aut), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Jakub Mareczko (Ita), Tim Merlier (Bel), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Stefano Oldani (Ita), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Edward Planckaert (Bel), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Ned), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Robert Stannard (Aus), Lionel Taminiaux (Bel), Scott Thwaites (GB), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel), David van der Poel (Ned), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Julien Vermote (Bel), Jay Vine (Aus).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra): Winner Anacona (Col), Warren Barguil (Fra), Maxime Bouet (Fra), Nacer Bouhanni (Fra), Amaury Capiot (Bel), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col), Élie Gesbert (Fra), Donavan Grondin (Fra), Thibault Guernalec (Fra), Simon Guglielmi (Fra), Romain Hardy (Fra), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Lukasz Owsian (Pol), Markus Pajur (Est), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Dayer Quintana (Col), Nairo Quintana (Col), Michel Ries (Ned), Alan Riou (Fra), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB), Kevin Vauquelin (Fra), Alessandro Verre (Ita).

Bardiani-CSF-Faizane (Ita): Enrico Battaglin (Ita), Iker Bonillo (Spa), Johnatan Cañaveral (Col), Luca Colnaghi (Ita), Luca Covili (Ita), Omar El Gouzi (Ita), Filippo Fiorelli (Ita), Davide Gabburo (Ita), Martin Marcellusi (Ita), Alessio Martinelli (Ita), Fabio Mazzucco (Ita), Sacha Modolo (Ita), Alessio Nieri (Ita), Giulio Pellizzari (Ita), Alessandro Pinarello (Ita), Luca Rastelli (Ita), Alessandro Santaromita (Ita), Manuele Tarozzi (Ita), Alex Tolio (Ita), Alessandro Tonelli (Ita), Tomas Trainini (Ita), Giovanni Visconti (Ita), Filippo Zana (Ita), Enrico Zanoncello (Ita), Samuele Zoccarato (Ita).

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli (Ita): Juan Diego Alba (Col), Mattia Bais (Ita), Gabriele Benedetti (Ita), Alessandro Bisolti (Ita), Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu), Luca Chirico (Ita), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rou), Trym Westgaard Holther (Nor), Leonardo Marchiori (Ita), Umberto Marengo (Ita), Didier Merchan (Col), Daniel Muñoz (Col), Andrii Ponomar (Ukr), Simone Ravanelli (Ita), Jhonatan Restrepo (Col), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg), Filippo Tagliani (Ita), Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri), Santiago Umba (Col), Martí Vigo (Spa), Edoardo Zardini (Ita), Ricardo Alejandro Zurita (Spa).

Eolo-Kometa (Ita): Vincenzo Albanese (Ita), Davide Bais (Ita), Simone Bevilacqua (Ita), Mark Christian (GB), Marton Dina (Hun), Alessandro Fancellu (Ita), Erik Fetter (Hun), Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita), Sergio García (Spa), Francesco Gavazzi (Ita), Arturo Grávalos (Spa), Giovanni Lonardi (Ita), Mirco Maestri (Ita), Alex Martin (Spa), David Martin (Spa), Edward Ravasi (Ita), Samuele Rivi (Ita), Alejandro Ropero (Spa), Diego Rosa (Ita), Diego Pablo Sevilla (Spa), Daniel Viegas (Por).

TotalEnergies (Fra): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Jérémy Cabot (Fra), Víctor de la Parte (Spa), Fabien Doubey (Fra), Sandy Dujardin (Fra), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Alexandre Geniez (Fra), Fabien Grellier (Fra), Alan Jousseaume (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Chris Lawless (GB), Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Paul Ourselin (Fra), Cristián Rodríguez (Spa), Juraj Sagan (Svk), Peter Sagan (Svk), Julien Simon (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel), Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra).