Milan-Sanremo 2020 startlist — full provisional details of teams and riders

As with all WorldTour race, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of the Milan-Sanremo, all teams are contracted to race.

Additionally, six further teams from the Professional Continental division will also compete. Circus-Wanty Gobert and Total Direct Énergie qualified as a result of their place in the UCI rankings, while Alpecin-Fenix, Arkéa-Samsic, Gazprom-RusVelo and Vini Zabu-KTM​ were handed wildcard entries by race organisers RCS.

You can find below the provisional six-man teams that will contest the first monument of the season which is also the longest one-day race on the professional calendar.

Until the starting peloton is confirmed, all riders that are expected to start or are named in longlists announced by squads will appear in bold below. Telegraph Sport will update accordingly until final line-ups can be confirmed.

UCI WorldTour teams

Ag2r-La Mondiale (Fra): Julien Duval (Fra), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Larry Warbasse (US).

Astana (Kaz): Alex Aranburu (Spa), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Omar Fraile (Spa), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita).

Bahrain-McLaren (Brn): Damiano Caruso (Ita), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Iván García (Spa), Marco Haller (Aut), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Dylan Teuns (Bel).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Marcus Burghardt (Ger), Oscar Gatto (Ita), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Daniel Oss (Ita), Peter Sagan (Svk).

CCC Team (Pol): Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Jonas Koch (Ger), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Michael Schär (Swi), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel).

Cofidis Solutions Crédits (Fra): Simone Consonni (Ita), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra), Fabio Sabatini (Ita), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Elia Viviani (Ita).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Sam Bennett (Irl), Tim Declercq (Bel), Bob Jungels (Lux), Zdenek Stybar (Cze).

EF Pro Cycling (US): Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Simon Clarke (Aus), Magnus Cort (Den), Lawson Craddock (US), Mitchell Docker (Aus), Michael Woods (Can).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Arnaud Démare (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Ramon Sinkeldam (Hol).

Ineos (GB): Filippo Ganna (Ita), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Ben Swift (Team Sky), Dylan van Baarle (Hol).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Guillaume Boivin (Can), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Rory Sutherland (Aus), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Hol), Paul Martens (Ger), Timo Roosen (Hol), Antwan Tolhoek (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Nikolas Maes (Bel), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel).

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus): Michael Albasini (Swi), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Alexander Konychev (Ita), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Robert Stannard (Aus).

Movistar (Spa): Héctor Carretero (Spa), Dario Cataldo (Spa), Gabriel Cullaigh (GB), Juri Hollmann (Ger), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg), Davide Villella (Ita).

NTT Pro Cycling (SA): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Michael Gogl (Aut), Roman Kreuziger (Cze), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Michael Valgren (Den), Max Walscheid (Ger).

Sunweb (Ger): Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Cees Bol (Hol), Michael Matthews (Aus), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Nicola Conci (Ita), Koen de Kort (Hol), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Oliviero Troia (Ita).

UCI Professional Continental teams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Antoine Benoist (Fra), Dries De Bondt (Bel), Senne Leysen (Bel), Sacha Modolo (Ita), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Scott Thwaites (GB), Mathieu van der Poel (Hol).

