Milan-Sanremo 2020: live updates from the Italian one-day classic

The Belgian appeared to pip Julian Alaphilippe on the finishing line to claim the first monument of his career.

Julian Alaphilippe tightens his shoe

Gianluca Brambilla is still leading, but can Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert catch him? This is a thrilling conclusion to the race.

Matej Mohoric, one of the best descenders in the world, has gone past Davide Formolo and is in pursuit of Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert. Gianluca Brambilla leads by just 5sec.

Wout van Aert has closed the gap on Julian Alaphilippe, the duo trailing race leader Gianluca Brambilla by just 7secs. Italian national champion Davide Formolo is chasing the pair.

Julian Alaphilippe managed to put some space between himself and the rest of the main punch just below the summit of the Poggio. The Frenchman is a mean descender and he's off in pursuit of Gianluca Brambilla. Wout van Aert, in turn, is chasing Alaphilippe

Gianluca Brambilla currently leads the race, the Trek-Segafredo rider is going solo. But Julian Alaphilippe is out of his saddle and is ready to launch an attack.

Sam Bennett s is struggling on the Poggio, the Irishman has fallen off the back, but one would imagine he will not give up.

The Italian Gianni Moscon is flying. Bora-Hansgrohe on the front of the bunch. Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel are well positioned. Incredible stuff from thre defending champion.

Ineos team-mates Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon who have been fairly invisible all day have made themselves known just as the race hits the bottom of the Poggio.

Wout van Aert is bouncing off the back of the leading group. Daniel Oss looks to be slowing a little. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) has been getting quite vocal in the leading bunch.

Daniel Oss is burying himself out in front, but he's still around 4.5km from the Poggio — the decisive climb of the day where we can expect the race to completely blow up. In a good way, of course.

Deceuninck-Quick Step are back on the front of the bunch, Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels pulling hard. But Daniel Oss is holding onto his lead, the 33-year-old with just two wins to his name has 15sec on the chasers.

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) is off in pursuit of Daniel Oss, the Kazakh national champion has Jacopo Mosca for company.

Oh my days. Daniel Oss just had to unclip his right foot to help balance himself on a tight corner. The big German now leads the race, nobody able to hold his wheel on this breakneck descent.

Daniel Oss is leading the peloton off the Cipressa. As regular viewers of this race will know, these are very narrowa nd twisty roads, but thankfully today the roads are nice and dry. In fact, I think they have been resurfaced in the last couple of years and so look much safer than in some years.

Fernando Gaviria is the next sprinter to look as if he is pedalling through treacle. The UAE-Team Emirates man looks cooked. The leading pair of Jacopo Mosca has caught Loïc Vliegen are a 1km from the summit of the Cipressa. One can only imagine that Mosca is here on behalf of team-mate Vincenzo Nibali.

Jacopo Mosca has caught Loïc Vliegen, while back in the bunch Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) are looking lively. Daniel Oss is working hard for his Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Peter Sagan.

Loïc Vliegen leads Jacopo Mosca by 5sec, while further back the epeloton is starting to splinter as Boro-Hansgrohe pile on the pressure. Caleb Ewan appears to have popped.

Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo) is off in pursuit of Loïc Vliegen. A number of riders back in the pack are looking twitchy, but will anybody attempt to join the action from so far out?

03:48 PM

Welcome to the circus

Just moments after Danny van Poppel went down, team-mate Loïc Vliegen countered with an attack off the front as the peloton hits the Cipressa.

03:46 PM

29.5km to go

Bit of a crash in the peloton, Dutch sprinter Danny van Poppel (Circus-Wanty Gobert) hit the deck, bi=ut wasted little time in getting back to his feet and into the saddle.

03:43 PM

31km to go

Julian Alaphilippe is working his way through the bunch after team-mate Tim Declercq dropped back to help him out. Bahrain-McLaren are showing themselves, could their Italian sprinter Sonny Colbrelli take the biggest win of his career here today, or are they working for Matej Mohoric or Dylan Teuns?

03:40 PM

34km to go

Mathieu van der Poel, one of the pre-race favourites who today is competing in the longest race of his career, has got himself up towards the pointy end of the pack. Greg Van Avermaet is nearby, shepherded by CCC team-mate Michael Schär

03:38 PM

35km to go — Alaphilippe has mechanical

Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe has had to take a bike change after appearing to have either a puncture or an issue with his bike. Not great for the Frenchman who will have to burn a few matches in chasing back on.

03:36 PM

37km to go

Manuele Boaro (Astana) clips off the front just as he fellow breakaway riders are consumed by the speeding pack.

03:34 PM

38km to go

The breakaway's advantage is down to just 17sec, and we are nearing the business end of the day, and here's the profile of the final 30km ...

MSR

03:30 PM

41km to go

The peloton now has the breakaway within its sights. All of the main teams have riders near the front.

03:27 PM

45km to go

Just five riders in the lead now, but their day in the sun will, surely, be over sometime soon. Kasper Asgreen is now tucked in just behind Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Tim Declercq while Bob Jungels are Stybar also present. Can the Belgian team retain Milan-Sanremo here today? This race is starting to ratchet itself up with each and every pedal stroke.

03:24 PM

47km to go

Deceuninck-Quick Step are winding the pace up a little on the front of the chasing group, and that injection in pace has seen the breakaway's advantage drop to 38sec — that's the narrowest lead they have had since the opening hour of the race, roughly around four days ago.

03:21 PM

50km to go

The course is currently passing through a series of tunnels along this quite spectacular looking road that is slicing through the lush, green landscape just north of the coastal road that will take the riders towards Sanremo.

03:18 PM

Conci back in the pack

And Nicola Conci is back in the bunch. The Trek-Segafredo manager did manage to collect a bidon or two during that brief bounce off the front, so it wasn't all in vain.

03:12 PM

Trek-Segafredo attack at 57km out

Nicola Conci has clipped off the front of the peloton, Not entirely sure what the 23-year-old Italian is thinking of here. Perhaps he is attempting to bridge over to the leaders and act as a satellite rider for team-mate Vincenzo Nibali later in the race? Perhaps he just fancied stretching his legs.

03:08 PM

60km to go

The descent off the Colle di Nava looks really fast. At the moment the roads are wide and look to be in fairly good condition — lovely nice smooth asphalt. The peloton is starting to string out a little as it eats further into the six-man break's advantage.

03:00 PM

Carretero back in the bunch

Héctor Carretero (Movistar), the 25-year-old Spaniard from Madrigueras, was the rider dropped by the breakaway and he has just reacquainted himself with the speeding bunch that is eating away at the breakaway's advantage. By the way, Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) who is one of the most consistent of the classics riders though only has one monument on his palmarès, has shifted towards the front of the main pack as it nears the summit.

02:57 PM

70km to go

Almost all of the teams of the main protagonists are riding in formation, lined out with their key riders shielding from the wind towards the back. The breakaway, which has somewhere along the way lost a man, has seen its advantage drop slightly to 2min 40sec.

02:51 PM

75km to go

Although you can barely tell, the riders are continuing to climb up towards the summit of the Colle di Nava. This climb is only around three per cent in gradient, on a fairly wide road that is filled with the peloton. Oliver Naesen was just spotted chatting with his pal Aimé de Gendt from Circus-Wanty Gobert before giving the television cameraperson a smile and a wave.

02:42 PM

Gilbert on duty for Ewan?

Apparently, Philippe Gilbert has been seen poking his nose into the wind which would suggest one of two things: he is feeling extremely strong today; or he is working on behalf of Lotto-Soudal team-mate Caleb Ewan. Being the longest race on the calendar, each and every moment spent in the wind will burn up energy which will be needed on that final climb of the day, the short Poggio, before the breakneck descent down into Sanremo. Although the climb doesn't look too hard, after riding 300kms it will feel like Monte Zoncolan and anybody that has burnt too many matches will see their ambitions go up in smoke.

Philippe Gilbert

02:37 PM

The Shark is circling . . .

#MilanoSanremo

Long way to go still but we are sticking together to make sure Vincenzo Niabli stays safe. pic.twitter.com/EbETSCW8Te

— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) August 8, 2020

02:35 PM

85km to go

Breakaway's advantage is down to 2min 49sec.

02:34 PM

Trentin abandons

Lotto-Soudal, Deceuninck-Quick Step, Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates are sharing the work between each other, tucked in behind is a string of riders from Trek-Segafredo who have former winner Vincenzo Nibali here within their ranks.

Meanwhile, Italian rider Matteo Trentin (CCC) has just had a spill. His jersey is shredded, his left shoulder appears to have taken the brunt of this fall. Shaking his head, the runner-up at last year's world road race championships in Harrogate steps into the medical vehicle, leaving his team with just five riders out on the road.

Nasty crash by Matteo Trentin, one of the riders to watch today in #MSR pic.twitter.com/q3AflEMtyy — José Been (@TourDeJose) August 8, 2020

The 31-year-old was a favourite for some today, but no more. Obviously.

02:25 PM

90km to go

Just got my first sighting today of Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) who was runner-up here last year and was one of my dark horse picks for another podium finish today. The former Belgain national champion is pencilled to ride the Tour de France before his focus switches to his favoured terrain, the cobbled classics of northern Europe.

02:20 PM

Under 100km to go . . .

Just 95km of today's race is remaining and interestingly, there's a UAE Team Emirates rider near the front of the chasing peloton. That team has four possible winners here today — Fernado Givira, Davide Formolo, Alexander Kristoff and Tadej Pogacar — is this a sign that they are feeling confident? The breakaway's advantage is down to 2min 51sec.

02:17 PM

How and why are Deceuninck-Quick Step the world No 1s?

For those unfamiliar with Deceuninck-Quick Step, the Belgian team is the world No 1 ranked squad in the world.

DQS

In fact, they have been for over two years now. Back in January, I managed to meet up with the riders and backroom staff in an attempt to discover what makes them tick.

02:05 PM

105km to go

With just over a third of the race to go, the breakaway's advantage has dropped to 3min 5sec. It is a beautiful looking day for a bike ride there today; not too hot and a slight breeze. Perfetto!

Breakaway

01:59 PM

Deceuninck-Quick Step confident?

Interesting to see that Deceuninck-Quick Step have been riding on the front of the peloton today and, you've guessed it, that man Tim Declercq — El Tractor — has been doing big turns. Lotto-Soudal, Groupama-FDJ ​and Jumbo-Visma have men near the front, all have potential winners here today. Deceuninck-Quick Step will be riding for Julian Alaphilippe and Sam Bennett; Groupama-FDJ for Arnaud Démare who won the midweek Milan-Torino in a bunch sprint; Jumbo-Visma for my pick of the day Wout van Aert and Lotto-Soudal have two possible winners in Caleb Ewan and Philippe Gilbert.

Deceuninck-Quick Step

01:46 PM

125km to Sanremo

The breakaway and peloton have all gone over the top of Niella Belbo, descending towards the Cstart of the next climb of the day, the Colle di Nava. The laeding group's advantage is just 4min 20sec.

Breakaway

01:29 PM

Meanwhile, over the border . . .

Primoz Roglic has just won stage two at the Tour de l'Ain, the lumpy 140.5km run from Lagnieu to Lélex Monts-Jura. Is that an omen for next month's Tour de France? The Slovenian took the victory after beating Egan Bernal (Ineos) in a slightly uphill sprint after the Jumbo-Visma team bossed the race, outnumbering and outclassing the reigning Tour de France champions. I missed some of the key action, but heard that Ineos team-mates Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome were dropped by Jumbo-Visma which may give the British squad cause for concern just three weeks out from the Tour.

Valerio Conti (UAE-Team Emirates) was third, while Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) appears to have bounced back from his midweek disappointment on the upper slopes of Mont Ventoux — in the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge — as the Colombian took fourth.

01:16 PM

130km to go

Back out on the road, the breakaway is nearing the summit of the Niella Belbo and the pace has dropped slightly, the peloton closing the gap to a smidge over five minutes.

01:11 PM

Who are the favourites today?

Coming just one week into the revised WorldTour calendar, this year's Milan-Sanremo may be the hardest edition to call in living memory. With so little racing having taken place following the easing of lockdown, it is almost impossible to know the real form of riders. The almost entirely new course may play a huge part in how the season's first monument pans out.

Traditionally I have had awful luck at predicting the winner at Milan-Sanremo, though did include Julian Alaphilippe in the corresponding longlist of potential victors in 2019.

Philippe Gilbert

In all honesty, I could probably select 25 or 30 potential winners today thanks to a number of contributing factors: the new course, reduced teams of just six riders and the temperature turned up a few degrees following the switch from March to August. In addition, while traditionally a race suited to the sprinters, recent editions has favoured the puncheurs such as Michal Kwiatkowski and Alaphilippe. Today, however, there are a stack of riders usually targeting the general classification honours that could do well.

If a sprinter wins, it could be . . .

Caleb Ewan (Aus)

Age: 26 | Team: Lotto-Soudal

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Second — 2018

As we have seen before — notably on stage eight at last year's Giro d'Italia — the tiny Australian has no problem coping with a hilly course and may be better suited than most of the natural sprinters on this new, lumpier, course. May benefit greatly, too, by having Philippe Gilbert as a team-mate. Gilbert can become part of a very elite group alongside fellow Belgians Rik Van Looy, Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck if he can take the win Milan-Sanremo and complete the set of all five monuments on his palmarès and can expect to be a marked man.







Fernando Gaviria (Col)

Age: 25 | Team: UAE-Team Emirates

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Fifth — 2017





Won a stage at last week's Vuelta a Burgos in impressive style, showing Arnaud Démare, Sam Bennett and Matteo Trentin all a clean pair of heels. Expected to start with a very strong team including the in-form Davide Formolo who was second at Strade Bianche, sprinter Alexander Kristoff and Tour de France contender Tadej Pogacar.

Elia Viviani (Ita)

Age: 31 | Team: Cofidis Solutions Crédits

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Ninth — 2017

A perennial pick around these parts, knowing the amiable Italian is desperate to add the monument to his palmarès. Though backed by a decent team, far from being the strongest he has ever ridden with at la classicissima. Without doubt has the talent, but at times appears fragile. A win would be hugely popular.







Arnaud Démare (Fra)

Age: 28 | Team: Groupama-FDJ

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: First — 2016

May feel some time since he was regularly standing on the top step of the podium at a WorldTour race, but his midweek win at Milano-Torino ahead of Caleb Ewan and Wout van Aert will have buoyed the Frenchman immeasurably. Is expected to have Swiss powerhouse — and strong rouleur — Stefan Küng alongside him on Saturday as he eyes a second classicissima.







Sam Bennett (Irl)

Age: 29 | Team: Deceuninck-Quick Step

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: 28th — 2019

Another sprinter that historically has had few problems navigating his way over the lumpier stuff. Indeed, at the Vuelta a Burgos the Irishman took an impressive win on what was far from a pan-flat stage. Backed by an incredibly strong team with cards to play. Certainly in with a very good chance today.







But if a puncheur prevails it may be . . .

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)

Age: 28 | Team: Deceuninck-Quick Step

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: First — 2019

The defending champion endured a torrid time at Strade Bianche last weekend with a succession of punctures. Although his form remains relatively unknown, with the Tour de France looming one imagines the Frenchman will be nearing peak condition and his ideal race weight.







Julian Alaphilippe

Mathieu van der Poel (Hol)

Age: 25 | Team: Alpecin-Fenix

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Van der Poel will make his debut in 2020

Similarly to Alaphilippe, the Dutchman was left deflated on his debut outing at Strade Bianche after he too had numerous punctures. Has never raced over these distances before, though at his previous longest race — last year's Amstel Gold — pulled off one of the all-time greatest victories. May lack a team, but on his day has the ability to something very special.







Peter Sagan (Svk)

Age: 30 | Team: Bora-Hansgrohe

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Second — 2017





The three-time world road champion and winner of two monuments may have endured a disappointing season by his standards in 2019, but only a fool would write off the 30-year-old. In theory this course is perfect for him, but was fairly anonymous in Tuscany last weekend as so will be fascinating to see where he is form-wise three weeks out from the Tour.

Wout van Aert

Wout van Aert (Bel)

Age: 25 | Team: Jumbo-Visma

Best result at Milan-Sanremo: Sixth — 2019

A week after claiming the biggest one-day win of his career, the Belgian will be looking to emulate Alaphilippe and win both Strade Bianche and Milan-Sanremo in the same season. This fine all-rounder is more than capable of winning on Via Roma and for the second weekend in a row looks like a decent bet.







12:44 PM

150km to go

The race leaders — Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Manuele Boaro (Astana), Héctor Carretero (Movistar), Damiano Cima (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF Faizane) for those that have not been concentrating — have increased their advantage on the peloton very slightly at the midway point in today's monumental ride. There is, of course, still a very very long way to go with plenty of twists and turns to come.

12:41 PM

Money matters

To anybody that thinks these riders are in it for the money, you are very very wrong. The winner today will trouser a cheque — or possibly a bank transfer to the same value, we have not asked race organisers RCS Sport – to the value of €20,000 while the second-placed rider gets €10,000 and the rider on the third step of the podium €5,000. Each rider in the top 20 will take something home, even if it's only €500. Here's the full breakdown of prize money . . .

With Milan-Sanremo being a WorldTour race, there will also be points on offer that will go towards a riders' overall rankings . . .

12:32 PM

Niella Belbo incoming

Not a great deal of change out on the roads just yet as that seven-man breakaway edges its way up the Niella Belbo which is around 20km long, but is fairly shallow at an average gradient of three per cent. Although none of the riders will struggle, the new climb in this redesigned route will start to eat away. Any of the main contenders that is not on tip-top form may lose some vital energy here and, in turn, any hope of winning the first monument of the season.

12:21 PM

Weather report

Incidentally, the forecast in Sanremo for 5.30pm this evening — to avoid confusion, I will use BST throughout the day on the assumption that most of our readers are UK-based — is a rather pleasant 28°C with a moderate 11kmh south westerly breeze.

So it will be much cooler that the conditions the riders had to contend with a week ago at Strade Bianche, but considerably warmer than when this race is usually contested in springtime. Although it is not baking hot, staying hydrated throughout the day will be absolutely crucial. Once the attacks start flying on the Poggio, nobody will be wanting to feel those cramps kicking in. Poor fuelling could end anybody's hopes here today.

Cycling fans

12:10 PM

What's on today's menu?

As mentioned in the previous post, Milan-Sanremo is a whopping 305 kilometres long. Race organisers released the new profile on Friday afternoon and it looks like this . . .

Milan-Sanremo 2020 race profile

Just 11 days before Milan-Sanremo, organisers were forced into finding an inland route after a series of Italian mayors of coastal towns near Savona refused access to their roads. With the race now taking place during the holiday high season, it is understood that the local officials were concerned about the safety of a huge bike race passing through while holidaymakers attempted to cross the roads with their picnic hampers and inflatable crocodiles. It now looks like this . . .

Milan-Sanremo course map

Gone is the Passo Turchino climb which ordinarily comes at the midway point of the race, while the triumvirate of shorter climbs Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta — known as the Tre Capi — that precede the Cipressa have also been shelved. In fact, only the final 40km of the route bear any resemblance to the race that cycling fans will be familiar with.

After navigating what will be arguably a tougher route than normal, the leading protagonists will finally reach the Ligurian coastline having already spent around six hours in the saddle. Two longish, but not very steep, climbs punctuate the course. The first, the Niella Belbo, starts at the midway point in the race and is 20km long with an average gradient of just three per cent. Once over the other side of Niella Belbo, the road starts to rise again almost immediately up towards the Colle di Nava. Though benign looking, with its summit coming 229km into the race, the shallow drag will nibble away at those who have arrived under-prepared.

Once the peloton has descended off the Colle di Nava and reached the coastline, the race will be back on familiar roads. If they have not already done so, then the teams with genuine ambitions of winning Milan-Sanremo will be battling hard for position in the countdown to the Cipressa-Poggio double header, both within the final 30km (below).

Milan-Sanremo course, final 30km

With a measly 271.8km now in the legs — plus whatever length of neutralised riding the organsiers decide to include at the beginning of the race — the penultimate climb of the day, the Cipressa (below), will be the final act for some riders who simply cannot hold the wheels of team-mates or rivals. For others the 5.6km long climb with an average gradient of 4.1 per cent will become a platform on which to build their challenge.

Milan-Sanremo course, Cipressa climb

Either way, there is a very fast descent over the other side. It was here last year where local rider Niccolo Bonifazio (watch below) launched an audacious attack. Though in vain, Bonifazio's move highlighted a key danger point. Nobody will want to have to chase just yet and so one would expect all of the key protagonists will be marking each other.

Once over the Cipressa, a flat, but twisty and technical, stretch of road connects to the final, potentially decisive, climb of the day: the Poggio.

Milan-Sanremo course, final twisty 10km

Or to give it its full name, the Poggio di Sanremo.

Milan-Sanremo course, Poggio climb

Situated just 9km from the finish, the 3.7km long climb with an average gradient of under four per cent, is a perennial graveyard for many hopefuls. On numerous occasions, too, it has provided the launchpad for an assault. In the 2017 edition Peter Sagan attacked on the steeper section near the summit that reaches eight per cent, only Alaphilippe and Michal Kwiatkowski were able to respond, the latter eventually going on to win.

The descent is extremely technical and not one for the feint-hearted. Fortunately the forecast is for dry weather, but whatever the conditions the riders will still have to navigate their way through a series of tight hairpins, all on very, very narrow roads. Concentration and nerve is key.

Milan-Sanremo course, Poggio descent

As you can see from the above profile, once safely off the Poggio, the course flattens out as the race enters the unremarkable town of Sanremo.

Milan-Sanremo course, final 1km

The final sting in the tail in what will be the longest one-day race many riders will have ever done comes just 750 metres from the finishing line on Via Roma as they are faced with a 90-degree left-hand turn, quickly followed by another 90-degree turn before hitting the final straight.

You will not be suprised to hear that that breakaway is still out in front, its lead has dropped however to a shade below six minutes and the average speed for the first three hours of racing is a leisurely 43.2kmh.

11:50 AM

Ciao, buongiorno!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live rolling blog from Milan-Sanremo, a race the locals call la classicissima, or the classic.

It's a long one today, it always is. However, due to heavy thunderstorms somewhere along the route, organisers on Friday added a further six kilometres to the official length making today's race distance 305km. After factoring in the neutralised section put in place at the beginning to help navigate the peloton out of Milan, and these riders will be putting a total of 315km into their legs here today.

Both in the original and revised calendar, Milan-Sanremo is the first of the five monuments of cycling — the others being Il Lombardia, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix — and is the longest one-day race in professional road racing.

The late Tom Simpson became the first British rider to win Milan-Sanremo in 1964 when he outwitted Frenchman Raymond Poulidor on the final Poggio climb before claiming the first of three monuments on his palmarès. Mark Cavendish became the second and, as yet, only other Briton to win the race after pipping Heinrich Haussler to the line in 2009.

Italian riders have dominated the race since its inception in 1907 where they have won 51 of the 110 editions. Following a relative drought for the host nation, Vincenzo Nibali ended a 12-year wait for Italy with his win in 2018 — Filippo Pozzato (2006) being the previous Italian to prevail. Belgium is the second most successful nation with 20 victories, while France is third with 14 — including last year's winner Julian Alaphilippe.

Although often referred to as a sprinters' classic, over the years the race has been won by general classification riders, all-rounders and those ordinarily suited to the cobbles of northern Europe. Indeed, recent editions have been won after attacks on the final climb of the day, the Poggio, held all the way to the line, thus denying the pure sprinters the gallop finish they had been thinking of for the preceding seven hours.

Heretics criticise this race for being too long and a little boring, but following the drought of WorldTour action over the last five months one imagines they will be whistling to a different tune on Saturday afternoon.

Racing, in fact, got under way at 10.07am (BST), but forgive us for not guiding you through each and every pedal stroke of the leading protagonists. Firstly, there are no television pictures being beamed over from Italy just yet, and secondly, well, not a great deal of action happens in the opening half of the race.

Manuele Boaro and Damiano Cima

Just 205km to go...

For those that insist on knowing about what is going on in the race, there's a seven-man breakaway off up the road comprising Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Manuele Boaro (Astana), Héctor Carretero (Movistar), Damiano Cima (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM), Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani CSF Faizane) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF Faizane) and they lead by a little over six minutes with 100km of the course completed.